Should GTA Online players get SuperVolito?

The Buckingham SuperVolito is once again relevant in GTA Online, courtesy of the GTA+ rewards for November 2022. Players can take to the skies with this expensive transport helicopter, which is primarily based on the Eurocopter EC145. However, it has a more luxurious look and feel compared to its real-world counterpart. CEOs and VIPs will look great inside this civilian aircraft.

Now is a good time for GTA Online players to consider getting the SuperVolito. That said, whether the acquisition will be a good idea depends on their financial situation and current perspective in the game. If they already have the GTA+ membership, they can take the chopper out for a spin without having to worry about anything.

Here is what GTA Online players should know about Buckingham SuperVolito

Where to buy, how much it costs, and more

GTA Online players can purchase flying vehicles on the Elitás Travel website. However, this luxury helicopter will have a very high price tag. Players will have to fork over $2,113,000 for the SuperVolito. That said, GTA+ is giving away a free one this month.

The aircraft doesn't offer much in the way of customization beyond altering simple paint colors. On the plus side, this means gamers won't have to spend much money after purchasing the chopper. Moreover, should they want, players can also store the helicopter inside a Hangar, provided they have one in the first place.

Since the SuperVolito is a Pegasus Vehicle, gamers can make a request to have it dropped off somewhere. They will have to use Pegasus Lifestyle Management to get started. Lastly, GTA Online players can use the Interaction Menu to convert their SuperVolito into a Personal Vehicle.

Overall performance stats

According to vehicle expert Broughy1322, the SuperVolito can reach 148.75 miles per hour. This means it will get players from Point A to B very quickly.

The chopper is a very nimble aircraft due to its lightweight body structure. The handling is where it really shines. GTA Online players won't have much trouble making sharp turns, especially if they miss their destination and have to go back. The SuperVolito also provides stability when landing on flat surfaces. Even beginners won't have any difficulties controlling this helicopter.

With that said, it does have a few weaknesses. For instance, the SuperVolito doesn't provide any protection in this game. The large windows make drivers a sitting target for snipers. Moreover, a single explosion will also destroy the vehicle right away.

Final verdict

The helicopter is worth getting. However, if the player is low on funds, they shouldn't even consider the SuperVolito. Gamers with bigger bank balances won't have to worry about this and can just buy it. Also, GTA+ members get it for free in November 2022.

Overall, this luxury helicopter offers a fast and easy way to travel. It's not competitively viable in a public lobby, but it serves its purpose in private ones. The SuperVolito is a fun chopper to fly around with. It's only slightly more style than substance, but the aircraft is still very easy to handle.

GTA Online players should only get this vehicle if they want to feel like a CEO or VIP living a life of luxury. The SuperVolito is more or less a bank statement. If the player can claim it for free with GTA+, that's even better.

