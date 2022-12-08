Should GTA Online players still buy the Super Diamond in December 2022?

GTA Online is set to receive a new winter update soon, and players can expect a variety of new vehicles with it. Since its launch, the game has received many additions to its already impressive roster of vehicles, including the fan-favorite Enus Super Diamond.

With so many cars already available in the game, players may wonder if the four-door luxury sedan is worth getting in 2022. This article takes a look at everything players should know about the Enus Super Diamond to determine whether it is worth their money in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Everything to know about the Enus Super Diamond in GTA Online: Price, engine, and more

The Enus Super Diamond is a four-seater luxury sedan in GTA Online. It is primarily based on the real-life 2003-2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom and 1968-1991 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI.

Like its previous iteration, the car’s visual appearance has the following characteristics:

Front body:

Large 10-element rectangular chrome-finished grille

Sculpture as a bonnet ornament

Raised bonnet with chrome lining running diagonally to A-pillars

Square Headlamp Unit

Twin circular main beams

LED indicator strips

Three air-flow grilles with mesh patterns

The license plate

Side body:

Visible chrome line coming from the bonnet to the very last pillar

Long wheelbase

Large room for passengers

Large windows

Chrome B-pillar

Chrome-finished window channels

Rear body:

Large boot with additional un-retracted aerial

Chrome panel on the boot

Rear lights with twin circular lights

LED indicator strips below the lights

Twin-exit square exhaust tips at the base

In the Grand Theft Auto 5 enhanced version, the Super Diamond has a restored interior that sports a luxury beige leather finish, just like the one used in the Tailgater and the Schafter. It also comes with different primary colors for the body as well as stitches on the interior. Additionally, the car has six-spoke alloy rims with medium-profile tires.

The Super Diamond’s engine sounds like the one in the Schwartzer, Oracle, Oracle XS, and Intruder. It is coupled to a five-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in an RWD layout.

GTA Online players can purchase the Super Diamond from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website for $250,000.

The Enus Super Diamond is still worth getting in GTA Online this December

The Enus Super Diamond is one of the most powerful cars in GTA Online. It boasts high acceleration and an impressive top speed of 111.75 mph (179.84 km/h) with a full performance upgrade (as tested by Broughy1322).

The Super Diamond is one of the best straight-line vehicles in its class and can even compete with some sports cars in a drag race. It is a heavy car due to its weight and long wheelbase. This makes it quite durable, allowing players to take several hits without causing the tires to camber or fail.

All these qualities make the Enus Super Diamond one of the best sedans in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2022.

