Should GTA Online players try out the Junk Energy Skydives challenge?

Before they check it out, GTA Online players should weigh the pros and cons of the Junk Energy Skydives. This latest activity offers decent cash rewards for skilled parachute jumpers.

Rockstar Games recently added this brand new feature to GTA Online in the Criminal Enterprises update. The question remains whether or not these challenges are worth the effort.

Junk Energy Skydives do offer bonus rewards for GTA Online players. However, they can only make good use of the event by collecting gold medals. This article will go over the strengths and weaknesses of this particular challenge. Some players won't find it useful, but others certainly will.

GTA Online players should consider if the Junk Energy Skydives is right for them

How it works

GTA Online players can find Junk Energy Skydives marked on the map. While there are 25 jumps in total, only 10 will be selected per day. Players will need to look for parachute bags on top of a random building. There should be a Junk Energy kiosk nearby so they can get started.

Players will then be teleported to a helicopter in the sky. They will have to perform a parachute jump and go through select checkpoints. GTA Online players might also be required to go into freefall at certain points. By the end of the challenge, they will have to safely land with the parachute.

Of course, Junk Energy Skydives won't be for everybody in this game. Some players don't use parachutes all that often. In any case, they can always learn from the flight school at Los Santos International Airport. This would be a very good place to start in GTA Online.

It does offer decent money

Junk Energy Skydives are daily challenges, so players can always give it a go. They can earn up to $5,000 for each completed jump. However, to get the $150,000 bonus, they need to acquire gold medals for all 10 challenges. Here's what the payout looks like in this game:

All Checkpoints Hit - $2,000

- $2,000 Par Time Beaten - $2,000

- $2,000 Accurate Landing - $1,000

Players have the option to replay these challenges, but the cash reward will be dropped to $500 instead of $5,000, as shown here:

All Checkpoints Hit - $200

- $200 Par Time Beaten - $200

- $200 Accurate Landing - $100

With that said, Junk Energy Skydives will reset the next day, so players can earn yet another $5,000 per challenge. They can always keep track of their current daily objectives via the Interaction Menu.

Final verdict

Junk Energy Skydives is specifically geared towards adrenaline junkies. More importantly, only the most skilled players will get all the gold medals, which is the main reason to complete this challenge in the first place. The $150,000 cash bonus is a good financial incentive.

At the very least, GTA Online players can still give it a chance. Regardless of whether or not they go back to it, they can only find out by trying it firsthand. The challenges themselves won't take long to complete. If players get the hang of this, perhaps they will get those gold medals within an hour or so.

Ultimately, parachute jumping can be a fun little activity. Money doesn't necessarily have to be a defining aspect of this challenge. Sometimes a player may want a burst of adrenaline.

