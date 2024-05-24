Someone made a comparison between GTA 6 and Gran Turismo 7, and it's amazing

Grand Theft Auto fans on the r/GTA6 subreddit have given their take on the scene comparison from the GTA 6 trailer with Gran Turismo 7. A Redditor named "RevolutionarySide663" uploaded a screenshot of the latest title from the famous PlayStation-exclusive racing franchise and put it next to a Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshot, making a side-by-side comparison.

Fans were naturally impressed by the graphical comparison between these games, as both scenes look quite lifelike and almost identical. So, here's everything you need to know about this post and the picture in question.

Fans compare GTA 6 with Gran Turismo 7

As you can see from the above embed, the scene in question from the GTA 6 trailer is the one where you see Ocean Drive at nighttime. The streets are filled with neon lights from iconic hotels and other buildings. There are countless pedestrians in the streets, and some exquisite sports cars are parked along the road.

Now, the OP shared a snapshot from Gran Turismo 7 which shows an identical scene, with the cars being almost the same, even sharing the same paint jobs. The three sports cars seen in the GTA 6 screenshot are a sky-blue Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio, a white Grotti Cheetah Classic, and a red Grotti Carbonizzare (from left to right).

These cars are based on the Porsche 911 Cabriolet (992), the Ferrari Testarossa, and the Aston Martin V12 Zagato, respectively. Now, the OP's snapshot shows some real-world cars as found in Gran Turismo 7, but not necessarily the same vehicles that the GTA 6 cars are based on, except for the Testarossa.

Fans commented about GT7 graphics (Image via Reddit)

Several fans on the subreddit were stunned by the graphical fidelity of the scene in Gran Turismo 7. It should be noted that this racing game is from 2022, whereas GTA 6 is scheduled to release in 2025. While the Grand Theft Auto VI scene gives away the fact that it's from a video game, the Gran Turismo 7 screenshot makes it seem as if it were taken in real life.

Not all fans liked the screenshot comparison (Image via Reddit)

However, many others agreed that this comparison might be a bit confusing. It seemingly shows that Gran Turismo 7 looks better than GTA 6. However, there are several reasons why the former is more graphically impressive. First of all, Gran Turismo 7 is just a racing game whereas Grand Theft Auto 6 is an open-world sandbox title. As such, the former is a lot less demanding game and it can do with more detailing on its main focus — cars.

Another reason for the photorealism, as Redditor "Rubiego" pointed out, is that:

"The GT7 background is a real life photo though, not a modeled and textured street like in GTA..."

A user named "ScotchSinclair" mentioned that Gran Turismo 7 is nowhere near as interactive as GTA 6 is expected to be.

"You can’t get out the car, shoot up the pedestrians, rob a store, hire a hooker, drive into an alley, do the boom boom, and retreat to your home and take a shower."

So, while the GT7 screenshot might look more impressive, at the end of the day, it just goes on to prove how visually stunning GTA 6 will turn out to be. The fact that photographed backgrounds are being compared to the rendered scenes in Grand Theft Auto VI means that it's already impressed quite a few gamers.

