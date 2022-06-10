Specter in GTA Online: Price, performance, and more

This week's GTA Online update introduced several new discounts and deals on various missions, properties, and prizes that players have been waiting to get for a while. However, like with every weekly update, the most anticipated part of this update is which cars will be on sale this week.

And users won't be disappointed, especially if they are James Bond fans, as this week, all the cars inspired by or based on real-life Aston Martins are on sale. However, there is still one James Bond car that has been getting the most attention: the Dewbauchee Specter.

If there are gamers still wondering why that is, they can read on.

Dewbauchee Specter: Everything GTA Online players need to know

Design

The general form, greenhouse size, and rear shape of the Specter in GTA Online are heavily influenced by the Aston Martin DB10. The front bumper appears to be affected by the Porsche 918, while the bonnet vents appear inspired by the Mercedes-McLaren SLR.

Players will also notice that the name of this car is based on the 2015 James Bond movie Spectre. The car's design is generally rounded and aerodynamic, with a trapezium-shaped intake in the center and two side intakes at a higher height, with an inset center between these side intakes.

The thin body of the automobile is indicated by the thick fenders, with the rear ones being broader than the front ones. Around the front fenders are trapezoid-shaped exit vents with plastic trim just above the inset panels that correspond with the rest of the body as it reaches the rear fender.

All of this makes Specter one of the best-looking cars in GTA Online.

Performance

The Specter is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online and performs admirably, ranking among the best in its class. It also has good acceleration owing to a strong engine, as seen by the quantity of rpm it produces when pressed.

Given the absence of a rear overhang, the car's front to back length is impressively tiny, lowering the likelihood of the vehicle spinning out of control during extreme cornering. Overall, the automobile resembles other Dewbauchee models, notably the Seven-70, which has a similar overall look.

The engine is not visible since the vehicle's front bonnet does not open. However, using the Rockstar Editor, it is evident that the car lacks an engine model entirely.

This is likewise true for the vehicle's Custom variant. The engine sound is comparable to that of the Schafter V12 but with a somewhat lower pitch.

Top speed and lap time

The Dewbauchee Specter has a top speed of 121.25 mph and a lap time of 1:04.398. It is a two-door sports car that appeared in GTA Online as part of the Import/Export update and can be bought for $599,000 (not adding this week's discount) from Benny's Original Motor Works.

The primary color of the car is applied to the bodywork, the bottom of the rear panels, and the interior paddle shifters. In contrast, the secondary color is used on the stitching on the dashboard and the seats. Gamers can also upgrade their brakes, engine, transmission, and turbo to make the performance even better.

