YouTube streamer Caylus pretends to be a pet in GTA 5 using mods

Caylus is a famous YouTube streamer well known for his GTA 5 mod adventures. With over 6 million subscribers, Caylus' fanbase loves watching him play GTA 5.

Caylus has done a lot of GTA 5 mod videos. His fans already know that he can turn into anything he wants. Hence, they are not surprised to hear that he is morphing into the pets of Los Santos this time.

This article will discuss what happened when Caylus pretended to be a pet in GTA 5 using mods.

Caylus trolls his friend as a pet in GTA 5 using mods

Caylus started this GTA 5 mod video by telling his viewers he would turn into a pet and troll his friend "Steak". He turns himself into a little pug dog. Very excited about the fun he is about to have, he engaged his friend. Steak immediately spotted the dog and wanted to play with him. Steak named the Pug Chez and started to follow him around.

Caylus decided to scare his friend by running out of sight and morphing into another dog. This time he turned into Chop and started to chase Steak out into the streets.

Steak ran away scared from this new gigantic dog before Caylus used mods in GTA 5 to pick him up. Steak could be heard freaking out as he did not understand how or why this dog had been able to grab him and carry him around.

Chop picks up Steak and takes him for a walk (Image via Sportskeeda)

After playing some more pranks on his friend, like picking him up and throwing snowballs at him, Caylus decided to steal a car as Chop, the dog, using mods. Steak was still in disbelief about this dog's strange behaviour but still got into the car with him anyway.

By this point in the video, Steak knows that this is no ordinary dog. Caylus took the madness to another level when he activated the flying car cheat and flew up to the top of Maze Bank Tower with his terrified passenger. After turning into another dog, Caylus tried to throw his friend off the top of the tower but failed. He then decided it was time to become a different animal.

Caylus as cattle in GTA 5 using mods (Image via Sportskeeda)

Caylus respawns at the base of the tower as a cow. Steak saw this wondering farm animal and tried to make friends with it. Caylus chased his friend around like a cow before getting stuck on a ledge and needing to become a different pet. This time he became a hawk and started to fly around the city.

Caylus then decided he did not want to leave Steak behind and so he turned into a pig and once again started to chase him. Realizing that the pig was not as entertaining as he first thought, Caylus changed form again.

Planet of the Apes in Los Santos (Image via Sportskeeda)

A chimpanzee was the next animal that Caylus became in the game using mods. He beat Steak to death before shooting him and throwing him over his shoulder. Once he had kidnapped his friend again, he took him into an ambulance. Using the same flying car cheat as earlier in the video, Caylus takes off in the ambulance before skydiving from it, holding his screaming passenger.

Caylus and his friend started to plummet out of the sky before a parachute opened. All of a sudden, Caylus drops Steak, falls to the floor, and dies. In the last few minutes of the video, Caylus turns back into his original pug form to prank his friend just a couple more times. Caylus covered the floor around his friend with dog faeces then made his final transformation.

Stop hitting yourself (Image via Sportskeeda)

Turning into the same NPC skin as Steak, Caylus' final trolling act was to get into a fight, effectively with himself. He finally revealed himself to be a troller and jokes with Steak before ending the video. This was an entertaining video to make.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar