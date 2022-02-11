Streamer plays as Batman in GTA 5 using mods

GTA 5 streamer Nought is well known for his YouTube video where he plays the game using mods. Nought enjoys playing as famous characters from movies or TV in some of his videos. In the past, he has played the game as Pennywise the clown, for example.

In this video, Nought decided to play the game as Batman and see what happened when he took the famous superhero on a tour of Los Santos.

This article will discuss what GTA 5 streamer Nought got up to when he played the game as Batman using mods.

Batman is a totally different kind of hero in GTA 5

The YouTube video started with Nought introducing himself as Batman. He was stood on top of one of the buildings in the game next to the Bat-signal spotlight. He told viewers that he had a Batcave and a huge array of Batman vehicles and weapons in GTA 5 using mods.

Nought first called in his Batwing plane, which picked him up from the rooftop. He was very impressed with how futuristic and powerful the Batwing craft looked; however, he could not pilot it and almost immediately crash-landed in the city.

Nought was not put off by his fender bender; he continued to play and show off Batman's skills and gadgets.

For the first few minutes of the video, Nought showed off Batman's strengths by fighting a few NPCs he struck in slow-motion and action movie-style. He also played with his grappling hook to leap across the roads and tether a couple of pedestrians together for fun. Next, he decided to try out some of the character's explosive and frozen pellet weapons.

Nought freezes two NPCs in the game using mods (Image via YouTube @Nought)

After having had enough fun with the Batman weapons in GTA 5 using mods, Nought spawns a Batmobile that looks like a cross between the Dark Knight Batmobile and a tank from the Halo games.

As soon as he climbed in, he received an alert that somebody had breached the Batcave. Nought quickly drove back to the cave to confront the intruder.

Searching his vast underground base, Nought did not immediately notice if anything had been stolen. He checked his vehicles, control panel setup and spare Batsuits, but they were all still there.

Suddenly, however, Nought discovered that the intruder, Greg, had stolen some of his most essential chemicals. He needed to get them back.

Gliding from the Batwing into the prison (Image via YouTube @Nought)

Nought figured that one of Batman's enemies at Bolingbroke Penitentiary would know who this Greg character was, so he set off straight away. Leaping out of his Batwing, Nought flew into the prison and landed, smashing his fist into the ground of the GTA 5 prison in proper superhero form.

After roughing up another inmate, Nought found the prisoner he was looking for. The prisoner gave up the information that Greg, who stole from Batman, was waiting for him in Los Santos.

Batman locates Greg and seeks revenge (Image via YouTube @Nought)

Nought takes Batman towards Rockford Hills to find his new enemy in GTA 5 using mods. Once he located him, they got into a fight where Batman was initially losing pretty badly.

Thankfully he managed to turn the tables and deal with Greg, taking him out of the equation and getting justice in the end, making all of his viewers very happy.

Supportive comments from the YouTube video (Image via YouTube)

Nought has almost 6 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, and with videos like this, it is easy to see why. It is good to know that there are so many kind and supportive viewers out there for the best GTA 5 streamers.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha