Streamer Nought survives an ice age in GTA 5 using mods

GTA 5 streamer Nought is famous for making all sorts of crazy videos in the game using mods. One of his recent videos once again shows Nought trying to survive against all odds.

However, this time he is not braving a zombie apocalypse, but an ice age which has frozen over all of the GTA 5 map. The scene is reminiscent of the 2004 movie The Day after Tomorrow.

GTA 5 has been plunged into an ice-age

In the above video, Nought is playing as Franklin in an ice-age version of GTA 5 using mods. After receiving a call for help from Frank's aunt Denise, Nought set off into the snowy tundra outside Franklin's house in Vinewood Hills only to discover that his car was completely frozen over.

Nought headed towards the city on foot through the ice and snow. Upon arriving at the top of Los Santos, he spotted some NPCs standing frozen in the middle of the road. He attempted to help them but they were immobile.

After not having any luck with the frozen NPCs, Nought came up on a snow drift half as tall as the Maze Bank Tower. He began to walk all the way to the top of a building.

Snow-climbing a skyscraper in GTA 5 using mods (Image via Sportskeeda)

The video then cuts to Nought crossing an empty white wasteland densely covered in snow. He checked his map to find he was pretty much standing on top of Denise's house. Using a full jerry can of fuel and a grenade, Nought managed to blow open a tunnel, giving him access to the house underneath.

Inside the buried home, Nought found Aunty Denise unconscious on the floor. He woke her up with a campfire then gave her some food and water before the two climbed out of the snowy tomb. On making it back to the surface, Nought told viewers it was the first time he had seen sunlight in almost three weeks on GTA 5 using mods.

Franklin and Denise topside and safe (Image via Sportskeeda)

After walking through the frozen city for a while longer, Franklin and Denise found themselves south on the map, almost out at sea. Nought spotted a yacht sticking out of the snow and decided that Denise should stay there under cover while he tried to find help.

As soon as Nought stepped outside the yacht, he spotted a plane flying overhead. Excitedly, he followed the flight path of this possible savior back towards the city. Once he made it as far as the Diamond Casino, he found a car with smoke emanating from under the hood. Franklin managed to fix the engine somehow and now Nought was able to drive after the airplane he had spotted earlier.

Franklin finds the pilot and plane in GTA 5 using mods (Image via Sportskeeda)

Upon finding the plane, Franklin spoke to the pilot and asked for help. The pilot told Nought that he needed a full jerry can of fuel to be able to save Franklin, Denise and Chop. Without hesitation, Nought set off once again towards the frozen city.

He found a petrol station that was not covered in snow and stocked up on snacks before grabbing a full can of fuel. He headed back to the plane atop the snow-covered hills and the pilot was ready to do his part to help save everyone.

Landing safely in North Yankton in GTA 5 (Image via Sportskeeda)

After a few moments, Nought and his new pilot friend picked up Chop and Denise and few them to safety. The last part of the video saw Franklin and his family setting down smoothly in the fields in North Yankton.

The sun was shining and Nought had bright hopes for the future after surviving an ice age in GTA 5 using mods.

Comments thanking Nought for his videos (Image via YouTube)

Also Read Article Continues below

Clearly, the video was enjoyed by all of Nought's fans as could be seen in the comments, and they will no doubt be eagerly awaiting his next big GTA 5 adventure.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee