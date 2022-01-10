Supply Lines vs Wrong Side of the Tracks: What is the worst mission in GTA San Andreas?

GTA San Andreas has two notoriously difficult missions (Supply Lines and Wrong Side of the Tracks) that are often described as the worst in the game.

Difficulty in a video game is a subjective quality, so one can't prove that one is more challenging than the other. However, there are aspects of both missions that leads to fans hating one over the other.

As far as "worst mission" goes, the best way to define it is by stating that the "worst mission" is something gamers hate doing. In this case, it's both difficult and boring to play through in GTA San Andreas.

Which mission is the worst in GTA San Andreas for fans: Supply Lines or Wrong Side of the Tracks

Recently, there was a popular Reddit post on the GTA subreddit by u/RKTHEKINGOFWORD. It brings up two unpopular GTA San Andreas missions:

Supply Lines

Wrong Side of the Tracks

The user then asks other Redditors which one they dislike more. The overwhelming consensus is that Supply Lines is the worst of the two.

The above comment is the thread's top comment, with many other highly-rated comments echoing a similar sentiment.

Supply Lines has several qualities that make the worst mission more so than Wrong Side of the Tracks, but it's worth looking at why some fans hate each mission.

What both missions do to frustrate players

Here is a quick summary for players who don't know much about these GTA San Andreas missions and why they frustrate so many players.

Wrong Side of the Tracks is a mission Big Smoke gives to CJ where the two of them ride a Sanchez and chase after a train with Vagos members on it.

There are a few ways to complete the mission, but the most obvious method involves driving alongside the train and hoping that Big Smoke shoots all four Vagos members.

There is an unseen time limit in this mission (when the Vagos reach their destination), and there has to be some space between Big Smoke and the Vagos. Otherwise, he will miss his shots. Remember that bumping into any other object at high speed will send both CJ and Big Smoke flying, thus wasting precious time.

GTA San Andreas's Supply Lines involves the player flying an RC plane to destroy Berkley's couriers. The player wouldn't normally have much experience flying a plane at this time, and they have to eliminate several moving NPCs with an RC plane.

The fuel acts as a pseudo time limit, further stressing out some players. On a more minor note, Berkley's couriers have guards, which can blow up the RC plane. After the player eliminates all of Berkley's couriers, they also have to fly the RC plane back to Zero's roof.

Why some fans dislike Wrong Side of the Tracks more

Some players don't like Big Smoke's aim (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a quick summary of why some players hate Wrong Side of the Tracks more than Supply Lines:

It's mandatory for the storyline

It's not the most intuitive regarding where Big Smoke can hit the Vagos

It happens early in a playthrough

The first point is the most important one. All of Zero's missions, including Supply Lines, are optional in GTA San Andreas. Wrong Side of the Tracks is a mandatory mission that Big Smoke gives to CJ early on in the Los Santos storyline.

Due to it happening early, some players might not have mastered GTA San Andreas's control scheme yet. Thus, they won't be able to take advantage of some of the shortcuts they can take to land on the train and eliminate the Vagos there.

Chances are, they're relying on Big Smoke to shoot at them. Impatient gamers might drive too close to the train, causing Big Smoke to miss his shots.

Why some fans dislike Supply Lines more

A screenshot of Supply Lines (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a quick summary of why some players would hate Supply Lines more than Wrong Side of the Tracks:

The mission relies on clunky flying controls.

Players wouldn't have properly learned how to fly by this point in the story.

It's easy to run out of fuel.

Smart gamers won't hold down the accelerate button in an effort to save fuel. However, the average player is likely to hold it down, thus cutting off some precious time they otherwise needed in this GTA San Andreas mission.

Still, it requires them to know how to fly a plane and eliminate some moving targets in an efficient manner. It also doesn't help that players hear Zero's boring quotes compared to Big Smoke's funny ones.

The gameplay featured in Wrong Side of the Tracks is mundane and should be normal to most casual GTA San Andreas players. By comparison, Supply Lines relies on a niche skillset of controlling an RC plane that they would never use again.

Supply Lines is the harder mission in GTA San Andreas

It's not much better in GTA San Andreas's Definitive Edition (Image via Rockstar Games)

Both GTA San Andreas missions have their fair share of frustrated players, but there is a reason why the above Reddit thread nearly unanimously stated that Supply Lines was the harder mission.

Some players might find both missions' difficulty to be overrated, but it should be easy to see why Supply Lines would be the more challenging option. Awkward controls and more spread-out enemies make the player fail the fuel-based time limit, making it way more difficult and frustrating than Big Smoke's 'drive-by' on the tracks.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

LIVE POLL Q. Which mission do you hate more? Supply Lines Wrong Side of the Tracks 0 votes so far