Take advantage of GTA Online’s 30% discounts this week: The 5 most expensive weapons

GTA Online players seeking to stock up on weapons this week should take advantage of the global 30% discount. Several guns are much cheaper than before. However, it is worth mentioning that the 30% discount doesn't apply to modifications.

Although the official Newswire post states that Ammu-Nation weapons have 30% discounts, there are some guns that still get a discount outside of that store. For example, the Armory in the Agency offers two unique guns that aren't usually available in Ammu-Nation, and both weapons are on sale this week.

The five most expensive weapons in GTA Online, where the 30% discount saves a lot of money

5) Unholy Hellbringer

The Unholy Hellbringer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Unholy Hellbringer typically costs $449,000, but the 30% discount on all weapons this week saves players at least $134,700. That's a good amount of money to save on a gun in GTA Online. As far as performance goes, the Unholy Hellbringer is nigh-identical to the Combat MG without attachments.

The main difference is that the Unholy Hellbringer has a 9,999 ammo capacity, so the player never has to reload. It's a decent weapon, all facts considered, just overpriced. Hence, saving six figures on it is a good deal to consider.

3) (tied) - Heavy Rifle

The Heavy Rifle (Image via Rockstar Games)

This gun would usually cost $450,000, but GTA Online players can save $135,000 this week, thanks to the 30% discount. It's a solid assault rifle with some customizable parts, but its spread can be a little lackluster compared to other assault rifles.

If one needs an assault rifle and doesn't have access to any Mk II weapons, then the Heavy Rifle should suffice. This gun does better than several non-Mk II weapons, although one would have to decide if its steep cost is worth it.

3) (tied) - Precision Rifle

The infamous Precision Rifle (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players would normally have to pay $450,000 to get the Precision Rifle. This week's 30% discount means they could save $135,000, the same as the previous entry on this list.

Many gamers were disappointed by the Precision Rifle when it first debuted in GTA Online. It's a rifle with very limited range, okay damage, and no upgrades. Choosing this weapon over other guns is a hard sell to most players as a result of its poor performance.

Still, if one wishes to get every weapon in the game, then this week is a good time to get the Precision Rifle.

2) Widowmaker

The Widowmaker (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Widowmaker's default price is $499,000. The 30% discount essentially means that GTA Online players can save $149,700 by purchasing this weapon this week. For all intents and purposes, the Widowmaker is essentially a reskin of the Minigun.

The Minigun is significantly cheaper but has the downside of requiring Rank 120 to purchase. Thus, some lower-rank players might wish to buy the Widowmaker.

It's also worth mentioning that neither the Widowmaker nor the Unholy Hellbringer have any useful customizable parts.

1) Compact EMP Launcher

The Compact EMP Launcher (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Compact EMP Launcher normally costs $525,000, but GTA Online players will save $157,500 this week. It is vital to mention that the Compact EMP Launcher is only available through the Agency's Armor. The Armory doesn't come with the Agency by default, so players will have to purchase that upgrade if they don't already have it.

This weapon's main claim to fame is its ability to disable a vehicle from moving for a few seconds. It doesn't destroy that vehicle, meaning it can be situationally helpful in some cases. Either way, the Compact EMP Launcher is the most expensive gun in GTA Online right now.

