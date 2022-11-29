Today is the last day for GTA Online Black Friday deals in 2022

GTA Online players don't have much time before the Black Friday deals run out. November 28 marks the final day for these 40-50% discounts on select items. It's mainly geared towards really expensive vehicles and properties, whether it's the Ruiner 2000 or the Galaxy Super Yacht. As a reminder, these special offers are separate from the weekly discounts.

There is still time for players to get really good deals in GTA Online. Of course, if they are extremely busy or lacking in funds, there is no need to worry. Rockstar will likely offer more savings in the very near future. Here's a quick refresher on the Black Friday deals.

GTA Online players have until the end of today to take advantage of Black Friday deals

Here's a look at what's available in GTA Online

Black Friday isn't going to last forever, so GTA Online players better act quickly. Rockstar is offering a 40% discount on the following items:

Imponte Ruiner 2000 (40% off)

(40% off) Buckingham Luxor (40% off)

(40% off) Buckingham Swift (40% off)

(40% off) Buckingham Luxor Deluxe (40% off)

(40% off) Buckingham Swift Deluxe (40% off)

(40% off) Pegassi Torero XO (40% off)

(40% off) Benefactor LM87 (40% off)

(40% off) Benefactor SM722 (40% off)

In the meantime, here's a look at the 50% discounts on the following vehicles and properties in the game:

Galaxy Super Yacht (50% off)

(50% off) Galaxy Super Yacht upgrades and modifications (50% off)

(50% off) Imponte Deluxo (50% off)

(50% off) Declasse Scramjet (50% off)

(50% off) Pegassi Toreador (50% off)

(50% off) Pegassi Oppressor (50% off)

(50% off) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II (50% off)

(50% off) RO-86 Alkonost (50% off)

(50% off) Mammoth Avenger (50% off)

(50% off) HVY Chernobog (50% off)

(50% off) Casino Penthouse decorations (50% off)

Under normal circumstances, most of these items cost several million dollars, but these special offers significantly reduce their prices.

GTA Online players will save a lot of money

The 40% discounts are nothing to sneeze at in this game, so here's what players can expect with Black Friday deals:

Imponte Ruiner 2000 is now $3,447,360 instead of $5,745,600

is now $3,447,360 instead of $5,745,600 Buckingham Luxor is now $975,000 instead of $1,625,000

is now $975,000 instead of $1,625,000 Buckingham Swift is now $900,000 instead of $1,500,000

is now $900,000 instead of $1,500,000 Buckingham Luxor Deluxe is now $600,000 instead of $10,000,000

is now $600,000 instead of $10,000,000 Buckingham Swift Deluxe is now $3,090,000 instead of $5,150,000

is now $3,090,000 instead of $5,150,000 Pegassi Torero XO is now $1,734,000 instead of $2,890,000

is now $1,734,000 instead of $2,890,000 Benefactor LM87 is now $1,749,000 instead of $2,915,000

is now $1,749,000 instead of $2,915,000 Benefactor SM722 is now $1,269,000 instead of $2,115,000

Of course, the 50% discounts will reduce the price even further. Here's what players will save with these particular items:

Imponte Deluxo is now $2,360,750 instead of $4,721,500

is now $2,360,750 instead of $4,721,500 Declasse Scramjet is now $1,740,000 instead of $3,480,000

is now $1,740,000 instead of $3,480,000 Pegassi Toreador is now $1,830,000 instead of $3,660,000

is now $1,830,000 instead of $3,660,000 Pegassi Oppressor is now $1,762,250 instead of $3,524,500

is now $1,762,250 instead of $3,524,500 Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is now $1,945,125 instead of $3,890,250

is now $1,945,125 instead of $3,890,250 RO-86 Alkonost is now $2,175,000 instead of $4,350,000

is now $2,175,000 instead of $4,350,000 Mammoth Avenger is now $1,725,000 instead of $3,450,000

is now $1,725,000 instead of $3,450,000 HVY Chernobog is now $1,655,850 instead of $3,311,700

Depending on the models, the Galaxy Super Yachts are now $3,000,000, $3,500,000, and $4,000,000 instead of $6,000,000, $7,000,000, and $8,000,000, respectively. GTA Online players should definitely consider the offer if they have the funds to do so.

What happens if GTA Online players miss out?

The holidays are right around the corner, which means Rockstar will likely offer special deals just in time for the winter season. GTA Online players can fully expect great deals by the end of next month.

