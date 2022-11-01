Today is the last day for GTA Online players to get Halloween collectibles (2022)

GTA Online players will need to log in this Halloween to get some exclusive treats, but they will also need to avoid a few tricks along the way. The weekly event will expire by November 2, 2022.

However, there are a few activities that can only be done by October 31. GTA Online players will need to make some room for their schedule on this very day. Otherwise, they will miss their chance to secure a few rare items.

Keep in mind that some game modes will run through November 2. For this reason, this article will only cover events pertaining to October 31. There are some pressing matters that GTA Online players must attend to.

GTA Online players need to log in this Halloween to collect some rare prizes

Players can receive a free Sasquatch Outfit

A free Sasquatch Outfit is waiting for players who log in this Halloween. They will receive a brief notification the moment they get into a session. With that in mind, the rare costume will be sent directly to their wardrobe, so players will know where to check once they're ready.

Get limited time only vehicles

There are three rare vehicles that only show up in GTA Online every Halloween season. Here are the ones players should look out for:

LCC Sanctus ($1,995,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

($1,995,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos) Albany Fränken Stange ($550,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

($550,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos) Albany Lurcher ($650,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

Technically speaking, players have until November 1, but it's best to act quickly if they want to buy these spooky rides. It goes without saying, they fit the Halloween aesthetic quite well.

It's also the last day to find a UFO

According to verified leaker @TezFunz2, the UFO event will run until October 31. Day 17 is the final stage, but it's going to run for three consecutive days. It started on October 29, but it will end on October 31.

Players need to be on the lookout for UFOs and walk into their beams of light. A cutscene will be triggered shortly after this very close encounter. For all their troubles, GTA Online players will receive UFO Boxers, along with a secret UFO tattoo across their backs.

Remember, if players miss out, they will have to wait until next year for another chance. The alien markings are quite hard to find in this game, so keep that in mind. After tomorrow, the weather will also clear out for the remainder of the fall season.

Remember, the other events will run through November 2

GTA Online players should already know that the game typically resets on Thursdays. Halloween will end on a Monday, but there will be a few more days to catch up on the remaining activities. For instance, players have until November 2 to get GTA+ membership rewards for this month.

This means players can get the following Halloween masks, even if the event is already a few days past:

Pumpkin Hoodie

Mummy Outfit

Gray Cracked Puppet Mask

Grimy Stitched Mask

GTA Online players can also take part in certain Adversary Modes until the end of the week, such as Beast versus Slasher. These spooky activities won't happen again until next year, so now's the time to get tricks and treats.

