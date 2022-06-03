Top 10 radio hosts throughout GTA games, ranked

There have been numerous celebrity radio hosts in the GTA games over the past 20-plus years. From current radio hosts to A-list actors and even a handful of rock stars, the Rockstar Games franchise has pulled out all the stops when it comes to the stations that players love to listen to when playing.

However, some radio hosts have appeared in Grand Theft Auto games since 2001 who have been that much more memorable, as seen below.

GTA has some unforgettable radio hosts

10) Jesco White

The famed American tap-dancer (Image via Trans-South Wrestling/YouTube)

Jesco White is a famous tap-dancing star from America who got the opportunity to compile songs for his radio show in GTA 5 and Online. He can be heard on Rebel Radio during the gameplay.

There was also an Easter egg of him doing some dancing that could be found in the foreclosed North Alamo Pier.

9) Lazlo

The man, the legend, the pain in the backside (Image via Sportskeeda)

Every edition of the game in the series since 2001 has featured this man. Lazlo is not only a real-life celebrity and DJ, but he is a writer working for Rockstar who has a say in a few of the titles they produce, including the Red Dead Redemption series.

Anyone who has played a GTA game since the early 2000s will know this character very well.

8) Juliette Lewis

The Hollywood starlet enjoyed a role in the game (Image via HuffPost)

Juliette Lewis is well known by many for her standout roles in movies such as Natural Born Killers and From Dusk Till Dawn. However, some fans might have forgotten that she was also given a radio host job by Rockstar on Radio Broker in GTA 4.

7) Cara Delevingne

Model and actress Cara Delevingne has her own station (Image via Teen Vogue)

The British model is well known by many for her role in the first Suicide Squad movie. Some fans of the title might not be aware that she has her own radio station in the fifth edition of the series.

Non-Stop-Pop lets users hear Cara Delevingne chat away and make jokes throughout the game, interspersed with some great music.

6) Frank Ocean

Don't know who this guy is... (Image via Rolling Stone)

Frank Ocean is a music producer added to GTA 5 and Online in a DLC that introduced the radio station Blonded Los Santos 97.8. Perhaps known less than many more prominent celebs who have appeared in the game, he has become more well known for voicing himself on the station.

5) DJ Pooh

He also appears as a supporting character in the most recent game (Image via Houston Chronicle)

DJ Pooh has played quite a big role in GTA 5 and its online version. He acts as a connection to Dr. Dre in-game and can also be found running day-to-day work at the Record A Studios in Los Santos.

Gamers will remember him giving them the tour online and also coming into the smoking room with Franklin and Lamar.

4) Iggy Pop

Rock and Roll legend Iggy pop in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rolling Stone)

Iggy Pop is possibly the biggest rock star to host a radio station in these games. Some of his fans will also remember him as an actor and television personality.

He first appeared in the Rockstar franchise as the host of Liberty Rock Radio.1

3) Kenny Loggins

Classic rocker Kenny Loggins hosts his own show (Image via The Hollywood Reporter)

Kenny Loggins has been well known as a soft-rock star since the 1970s. He also had a few hits with some movie soundtracks in the 80s.

Since then, he continued to work in the music industry, right up until Rockstar gave him the radio host job on Los Santos Rock Radio in GTA 5.

2) Axl Rose

Rock and Roll star Axl Rose turns out for Guns N Roses (Image via Daily Mail)

Axl Rose is primarily known for his role in the rock band Guns N' Roses. He is the lead vocalist as well as a musician, songwriter, and record producer.

Rockstar did a fantastic job getting him on K-DST radio in GTA San Andreas as the personality of Tommy Smith, the DJ.

1) Danny McBride

One of the funniest actors in film and TV in recent years (Image via The Independent)

Danny McBride is one of the funniest actors in Hollywood and has appeared alongside other huge celebrities in films like Tropic Thunder. He is also well known for being the leading man in hilarious television shows.

The star can be heard on Blaine County Radio in GTA 5 as an animal husbandry expert and a host of the show Beyond Insemination.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

