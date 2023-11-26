Top 3 WWE CM Punk mods for GTA 5 in 2023, ranked

GTA 5 has several mods that allow players to try new things in the game. With CM Punk's return to WWE at the Survivor Series, fans can't help but look for some of the best mods that allow them to either play as the popular wrestler or watch him in the game. This is where the Grand Theft Auto community never disappoints.

Just before the Survivor Series was about to go off-air after the final match, Phillip Jack Brooks, better known as CM Punk, made an epic entrance with his iconic theme song and signature pose, which was met with roaring cheers from the crowd as Triple H and others welcomed him.

Ever since CM Punk's return became public, the GTA community started digging out all the mods that would allow players to cheer in their own ways. So, here are three mods that let you show your appreciation for the wrestler.

Top 3 CM Punk mods in GTA 5 and its online counterpart that players can install

3) CM Punk's Worst Decision

While this mod might not be one wherein players can interact with the CM Punk character model, it's a well-tailored fanmade GTA movie that showcases the star's retirement from WWE and his journey into the world of UFC in 2014. After facing defeat in the match against Mickey Gall in 2016, Punk's career slowed down a lot.

The mod shows his revival, his compassion for the sport, and his determination to return stronger. So, if someone wishes to watch his journey set in the GTA graphics with clips from the WWE video game, intense music, and full-on training sessions, they can install CM Punks' Worst Decision for a cinematic experience.

2) CM Punk shirt for Trevor

Trevor wearing the CM Punk shirt (Image via gta5-mods)

Trevor might be one of the most deranged characters in the series, and fans can dress him up in a cool t-shirt to celebrate CM Punk's return to the WWE after nine years. It has "Best In the World" printed on the back and the signature fist catching a lightning bolt icon on the front.

While this t-shirt costs $24.99 in real life, players can get it for free through the mod if they wish to cheer the wrestler coming back to the big stage. After installing the mod, players must head to Suburban, and it will be available as the West Coast Classics shirt.

1) CM Punk (WWE 2K15 Next-Gen)

CM Punk character model in Gran Theft Auto 5 after installing the mod (Image via gta5-mods)

This is one of the best WWE mods for GTA 5, bringing the classic CM Punk character model from the popular WWE 2K15 video game. It converts a random pedestrian (Niko) into the wrestler whom the players can control and move around the city of Los Santos. Playing around the game as Punk while driving cars or engaging in fights with other NPCs is quite enjoyable.

The character model is also quite detailed and comes in the default black trunks, leg and hand protection, as well as his tattoos. Players can also dress up CM Punk in various other outfits and role-play as the wrestler using the mod.

Hopefully, Rockstar Games will allow players to add these fun mods to Grand Theft Auto 6 once it rolls out.

