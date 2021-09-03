Top 5 best drift cars in GTA 5

Some drift cars in GTA 5 still work well to this day.

GTA 5 might not get the constant updates that GTA Online receives, but that doesn't mean that it lacks some good drift cars. The drift cars listed in this article are among the cream of the crop in the base game of GTA 5.

Note: This list is specifically for drift cars in the base game of GTA 5. This article won't include GTA Online exclusive vehicles. Likewise, it won't have modded vehicles as this listicle will solely focus on obtainable drift cars in GTA 5.

Top five best drift cars in GTA 5

5) Declasse Stallion

$71,000 is a low price for what is one of the better drift cars in GTA 5. It has good power for a muscle car, and its overall design and stats mesh well together. If GTA 5 players want a muscle car that can double as a drift car, the Declasse Stallion is an excellent choice.

It's also an ordinary car to find on the streets in GTA 5. Hence, GTA 5 players don't have to buy it to test its capabilities as a drift car.

4) Karin Futo

GTA 5 players can't buy the Karin Futo for its low price of $9,000 like they could in GTA Online. However, it's still an everyday sports car that spawns around the GTA 5 map (usually in traffic).

The Karin Futo isn't a fast car, making it ideal for newcomers who wish to learn how to drift. It controls well and responds incredibly well to drifting inputs. Its simplicity doesn't make it an exciting drift car, but it is a valuable beginner's option.

3) Benefactor Schwartzer

It's another beginner-friendly drift car that players can customize to become even better for drifting. It doesn't need customization to be a good drift car, but GTA 5's customization options give it an extra edge in this department.

2) Rapid GT

The Rapid GT is a terrific option for good players. It's the most expensive drift car on this list, as it costs $140,000. However, it's well worth the price. It's easy to correct any oversteer issues that the player might have, especially since it boasts a top-tier acceleration stat in GTA 5.

It might not be the most accessible drift car to use in GTA 5, but it's an excellent option for players who want to go through the streets of San Andreas quickly. Its outstanding acceleration means that players don't get punished as much for crashing.

1) Bravado Banshee

If GTA 5 players want a practical drift car with good speed, then the Bravado Banshee is an excellent choice to consider. It costs $90,000, and it is slightly better statistically when compared to the Benefactor Schwartzer.

It has great power and a low grip, which makes it ideal for a drift car. Its low price only serves to complement further how worthwhile an investment the Bravado Banshee is in GTA 5.

