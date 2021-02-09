Top 5 compact weapons to own in GTA Online

GTA Online features a number of devastating weapons, but some of the most powerful weapons in the game are often too cumbersome to wield with ease.

Heavy weapons tend to slow players down. While they may be irreplaceable in the arena, they generally don't do well on simple missions where all the player needs is a decent handheld gun to knock over a bunch of annoying goons without blowing up everything in the vicinity.

This article highlights some of the best compact weapons featured in GTA Online.

5 best compact weapons to own in GTA Online

#5 - The Ceramic Pistol

The Ceramic Pistol is one of the most compact weapons in GTA Online, added to the game as part of the infamous Diamond Casino Heist.

As the telltale name of the weapon indicates, the Ceramic pistol has been manufactured from ceramic parts, which allow the weapon to remain undetected through the penetrating power of metal detectors and X-rays. This feature sets the Ceramic Pistol apart from every other handgun in the game.

The Ceramic Pistol can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $20,000.

#4 - Machine Pistol

Manufactured by Vom Feuer, the Machine Pistol is a powerful submarine gun featured in GTA Online.

The performance of the Machine Pistol tends to leave players in absolute awe. For a submarine gun, the Machine Pistol features an incredibly high damage-per-second value of 229, making it the second-best weapon in its class, only outclassed by the popular Combat PDW.

The Machine pistol features sharp accuracy and an extremely high fire rate. The only downside of this weapon is the 12-round magazine it comes equipped with, which requires reloading quite often.

The weapon can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $6,250.

#3 - Mini SMG

Manufactured by the popular Hawk & Little, the Mini SMG is a special submarine gun featuring an incredibly high rate of fire, recorded at about 650 rounds per minute. In terms of shooting performance, the Mini SMG's popularity is only eclipsed by the Minigun.

The Mini SMG comes with a decent ammo capacity of 20 rounds, which may require frequent reloads, but still makes the Mini SMG the perfect weapon for close-quarters combat and drive-bys.

The Mini SMG can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for 8,900.

#2 - SMG MK II

Manufactured by Hawk & Little and based on the real-life Sig Sauer MPX, the SMG MK II is one of the best compact weapons the player could add to their arsenal without having to spend a hefty fortune.

The SMG MK II is essentially the upgraded version of the regular SMG. The modifications allow the weapon to fire at a 10% faster rate and take the damage rate from 22 to 25.

The SMG MK II can be equipped with:

Tracer Rounds Incendiary rounds Full Metal Jacket rounds Hollow Point rounds

To acquire the SMG MK II in GTA Online, the player will first need to invest in the regular SMG and then upgrade it to the modified variant at the Weapon Workshop.

#1 - The Up-n-Atomizer

The Up-n-Atomizer is the perfect blend of style and destruction in GTA Online, sporting an iconic blue armor with a yellow coil in place of the barrel.

This futuristic handheld blaster is perhaps the most innovative and deadly weapon in the game. It fires a glowing beam that explodes upon impact with the target. Like the Stun Gun, the Up-n-Atomizer recharges its shots after every two seconds.

What's more, this weapon is super cool to mess around with in the game. It can send people as well as heavy bikes flying into the air. A few shots are enough to turn anyone into a mass of blood and gore.

The weapon can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $399,000.