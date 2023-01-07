Top 5 discounts in GTA Online this week that every player should check out (January 5 - January 11)

The Thursday update bought many amazing GTA Online discounts that players should take advantage of before they go away. Like any other week, many items are up for sale and if they don't decide carefully, they may end up with things they really do not need.

So, to help them out, this article will present them with the top five discounted items that the community should really consider checking out in GTA Online this week.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Top 5 discounts to take advantage of in GTA Online this week

5) Nightshark

Nightshark is one of the best-armored vehicles currently present in GTA Online. It has amazing acceleration and is easy to control, along with a top speed of 104.75 mph, which is also very admirable.

When it comes to features, it is equipped with strong armor that can take direct hits from four separate rockets, making it a pretty valuable vehicle to own in GTA Online.

Furthermore, it comes with lethal weapons as well, such as two-front facing guns that can easily take out other players in a session. Thus, the Nightshark is an excellent four-door vehicle that is perfect for grinding, and this week it has 25% off its initial price.

4) Eclipse Towers

Currently, players are getting 35% discounts on apartments. So, this is the perfect time to invest in some luxury properties such as the apartments found in the Eclipse Tower, a huge skyscraper that can be viewed from every angle. Thus, if players want to flex their wealth then this apartment is a must-buy.

Having such a property in the game is pretty important if players are looking to do heist missions, since they are very lucrative and are a popular way of making money. But they do require a space where players can initiate them and the Eclipse Tower has that to offer.

3) Hydra

The Hydra is one of the best fighter jets that players can buy in GTA Online. It is the perfect vehicle to use against griefers because of all of the features it is equipped with, such as a heat-seeking missile launcher.

Additionally, if players want to travel all across GTA Online's map, the Hydra is a good vehicle to own as it comes with a VTOL system. This basically gives it the hovering abilities of a helicopter.

Therefore, it is truly a multi-purpose vehicle, and once players get it, they won't need to own any other kind of aircraft in the game. It also comes with unguided rockets and many countermeasures for defense, so it is very effective against enemies as well. Currently, it has a 25% discount.

2) Buffalo STX

If players come into GTA Online with a crew, then having this car is essential as it is a four-door muscle model with some of the best performance. Its main design inspiration is the Dodger Charger, which gives it a compact look with amazing curves and edges that will surely attract a lot of attention.

The STX has an insane top speed of about 126.25, mph which makes it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. And as it can carry four players, it can be heavily used for crew-specific heist missions. The vehicle can be modified heavily and is a must-have if players are involved in the racing scene in the game. Currently, it is 25% off its standard price.

1) Deity

The Deity is up for a 35% discount this week. Thus, this is a good time to get this car as it can be modified with a Remote Control Unit, meaning players can control it like an RC car. This is an amazing feature as they can use this car during dangerous firefights without risking their lives.

Furthermore, the Deity can also be upgraded with a Lock On Jammer, which is useful if players want to protect themselves against rocket launchers while inside. It also contains one of the best armor, which can withstand explosions and numerous bullets. This car's acceleration is great and it can even be used as an escape vehicle.

