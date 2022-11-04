Top 5 most disliked characters in the GTA franchise

Over the years, the GTA series has introduced many memorable and likable characters that players could relate to and emotionally connect with to a certain degree.

However, the GTA series has also offered a fair share of characters that are full of awful qualities, and the fanbase just wants them erased from their memories and favorite titles.

There are many reasons why the community dislikes these virtual entities. These may involve their in-game actions or perhaps their dialogues. In any case, GTA fans just don't like interacting with them. Here are five such characters.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Which characters are the most hated in GTA?

5) Beverly Felton

Beverly Felton is a character that plays a major role in a side mission called Paparazzo in GTA 5. In this mission, Franklin basically helps the paparazzi photographer get pictures of celebrities taking part in some controversial or scandalous activities.

Unfortunately, Beverley turns out to be a narcissistic person who only thinks about himself. The entirety of Strangers and Freaks encounters, which take quite a while to finish, seems like a waste of time as he does not even pay Franklin for helping him. The only good thing that happens during it is that players get the choice to beat up Beverly and steal the money he owes to Franklin.

Still, the interactions with Beverly are far from enjoyable, which is why it is not surprising that most players skip his missions.

4) Big Smoke

The only reason GTA fans dislike Big Smoke has to do with his betrayal in GTA San Andreas. He is a character designed to be liked initially, as when players first meet him, he pretends to be a brotherly figure to CJ. Moreover, he is also very funny and has amazing lines that players will never forget.

However, as the story progresses, it is revealed that Big Smoke is working for the main antagonist and has essentially sold out his friends, including CJ. This comes as a surprise since, by then, the player has already developed a meaningful relationship with him.

As a result, the twist is emotionally devastating. Until that point, Big Smoke was always loyal to CJ. Learning that he was never a good person and that he'd always had malicious intentions really hurts.

3) Playboy X

Playboy X is a character introduced in GTA 4. Unfortunately, he is involved in one of the important narrative choices players have to make for Niko. The protagonist, at one point in the game, is given two options: either kill Playboy X or another character called Dwayne.

This common decision to eliminate him over Dwayne represents gamers' hatred for the character. This action is backed by several reasons such as when Niko spares Playboy X's life, he does not show any gratitude and just stops contacting the protagonist.

This is in stark contrast to Dwayne, who actually becomes a really good friend if players spare his life instead and even offers assistance during combat. If the player decides to kill him, Playboy X does not even show any kind of remorse, even though Dwayne was like a father figure to him.

This selfish behavior, combined with his sociopathic tendencies, has made many players regret sparing his life over Dwayne for years.

2) Devin Watson

Devin Watson is one of the main antagonists in GTA 5, and every scene with him in the game is pretty insufferable. He is a narcissistic billionaire who just wants to eliminate Trevor, Michael, and Franklin after using them for his own benefit.

Haines particularly dislikes Michael, as he thinks that the latter is the reason why his lawyer is dead; however, the cause behind her passing was a freak accident. Instead of investigating this incident, he simply orders Merryweather soldiers to kill Micahel's family. This shows how petty he can be.

In addition to this, all of his dialogues are brimming with passive aggression, making him the perfect villain to kill at the climax of the game.

1) Steve Haines

Steve Haines is a corrupt FIB agent who is really annoying to talk to, as everything he says is just manipulative and condescending lies that genuinely affect the entire gaming experience.

Although he is supposed to be hated, it is still really hard to watch any scene involving this character. More importantly, he is the one who orders Trevor to torture and kill Ferdinand Kerimov; however, the latter does not follow Haines's order and lets Ferdinand live.

From all of this, readers should be able to deduce that Haines just wants to use people for his own selfish reasons, and once they have served their purpose, he will get rid of them.

Furthermore, even in GTA Online, where he plays a single role in one heist mission, most players constantly try to avoid his calls because of how arrogantly he talks to the player character.

