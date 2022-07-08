Top 5 fan-requested fixes for GTA Online to improve gameplay

With the recent announcement of GTA Online's summer update, Rockstar Games has confirmed that it will be fixing a number of issues. Fans have taken kindly to the announcement, as the developers are set to address several concerns that have been plaguing the title.

However, there are still some enhancements pending in GTA Online, fans believe. Thus, here is a list of five of the most fan-requested fixes for GTA Online. Though some of them are quite minor, they could go a long way in increasing the overall user experience.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 issues with GTA Online that fans really want to see get fixed

5) Search option on websites

Many GTA Online players find it tedious to shop for a car. Rockstar Games can make this process a lot quicker if it adds a search option for players who know the name of the car they are going to purchase.

This will especially help advanced players, and it will save time as they will not have to scroll through pages of options before finding the one they want.

4) Nerfing most futuristic vehicles

GTA games have established a presence in the open-world genre and have always offered a realistic modern setting. But in recent times, the game has substantially departed from its initial iterations, with a number of futuristic automobiles currently offered in GTA Online.

These vehicles were seen as welcoming additions at first, something that would create variety in the game. Unfortunately, they soon proved to be extremely powerful, and normal vehicles could not compete with them.

This makes the game unbalanced and ruins the player's fun, especially when futuristic vehicles are used to disturb others in the game. Rockstar Games has announced that it will nerf the Oppressor MK II, but in reality, the company should nerf all of its futuristic vehicles.

3) Modding

Modders have become common in GTA Online lobbies, with many players freely using cheat tools to get ahead in the game or annoy other players.

Although it is a simple platform to cheat on, a number of contemporary games have a much better anti-cheat system. Given that GTA Online is one of the most lucrative games available, there isn't much of an explanation as to why its anti-cheat is so ridiculously poor.

In a matter of minutes, a hacker is able to generate the amount of money that normal players earn after grinding for hours. The former also use a number of modifications to make themselves invincible in PvP games. The game loses its fun element if a hacker is in session.

2) Prices

All weapons and vehicles that are available in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode are also accessible in GTA Online. However, the price difference between these two games is insane. The cost of items in the online version is astronomically greater than in the single-player game, which is something players are privy to as well.

Rockstar Games probably implemented this to encourage more players to purchase Shark Cards. However, for most players, the amount of grinding necessary to get some of these practical items can get monotonous.

This puts a lot of obstacles in the way of gamers, especially new ones. Thus, the pricing of items in Grand Theft Auto Online should be comparable to that of single-player games, or earning money should not only depend on grinding.

1) Undrivable cars during missions

A bug makes cars undrivable for players during different missions in Grand Theft Auto Online. It has been in the game for a while now and has not been fixed even after many updates.

Many players might think it is an insignificant bug, but in reality, during the high stakes pressure of heist missions, this bug can make players really angry, as it destroys the entire flow of the mission.

This bug does fix itself automatically in most cases, but there is always a possibility that this bug might grow into something bigger. Thus, Rockstar Games should really look into fixing it.

