Top 5 fun things to do in GTA Online, ranked

GTA Online is one of the most dynamic multiplayer games currently on the market, so there are various things that players can try out once they get into a session.

Unfortunately, this quality might be overwhelming for someone who has never played a game like this, and it can quickly detract them from playing it further.

Thus, to guide them, this article will rank five of the most fun things they can choose to focus on doing, as this would help them streamline activities and do things that will be very entertaining.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Roleplaying and 4 other fun things GTA Online players can do, ranked.

5) Skydiving

Skydiving is a rare feature many multiplayer games don't provide, making GTA Online special. Not only can players skydive in this game, but they can also do this activity whenever they want. As players can easily buy a parachute and steal an airplane, then it's up to them where they want to skydive.

Skydiving involves a sense of freedom, making it an entertaining activity for any gamer. At the same time, it also provides entertainment and thrill because the top-angle views of Los Santos are nothing but mesmerizing.

4) Racing

It is safe to say that Rockstar Games supports the GTA Online racing community. Almost every week, they release an update wherein players can participate in LS car meet racing events and receive unique vehicles as gifts upon winning these races.

Furthermore, there is an insane amount of cars in the game that players can buy, and the way they are designed is very realistic.

Thus, GTA Online is a game that can compete with games that are solely racing. So, players should try doing racing challenges, as competing with other racers in a lobby is always fun. Cruising through the streets becomes a memorable experience even if you are losing.

3) Going off-road

GTA Online has an exciting collection of dirt bikes in the game. Thus, players can buy them, take them to Mount Chiliad, and literally ride through the mountainous roads. Even though this activity might sound simple, trying to control the bike through uneven surfaces while driving it as fast as possible is really fun.

Additionally, GTA Online's map is extensive, so sticking to the city must be avoided. Players can drive through an entire desert and a forest area entertaining to traverse, especially with a motorcycle.

Therefore, players should always try to break the "rules" and utilize these interesting off-road paths.

2) Role-playing

Although there are dedicated GTA 5 role-play servers in which players can role-play whatever character they want to be in a very immersive and hardcore way, it is still possible to do this in a standard GTA Online server.

Players can call their friends and go to a clothing store. From then onwards, players can dress up their characters with whatever costume they want.

This is when GTA Online players can begin their scuffed role-playing. The imperfection of this act is what will make it fun to do. Other random players will try to sabotage the role-playing scenario or go along with it. In any case, players are going to have a perfect time.

1) Heist missions

The most obvious thing Grand Theft Auto Online players can do in this game are the highly coveted heist missions. They not only pay a crazy amount of money, but it is also tough to hate any of the missions in the game as they feel so incredible and cinematic to play.

Take the Cayo Perico Heist mission, for example. It is an activity wherein players go to an island owned by a drug lord and try to steal from him. This makes this entire mission a playable movie that is engaging and challenging to play.

Thus, if anyone has Grand Theft Auto Online in their possession, they should give heist missions a try.

