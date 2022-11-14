Top 5 Gerald Contact missions in GTA Online (2x bonuses this week)

In GTA Online, Gerald provides players with some of the best contact missions, especially for beginner players who are new to Los Santos and don't know exactly how this specific type goes about.

Furthermore, this week is a golden opportunity for them as GTA Online is giving out 2x bonuses on RP and cash on every Gerald Contract mission that is present in the game. However, to maximize the bonuses, players need to start with the best ones.

Hence, this article will provide players with the top five Gerald Contact missions they can do in GTA Online right now.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Gerald Contact missions that players should not skip this week in GTA Online, ranked

5) Hit 'Em up

Hit 'Em Up gets unlocked at rank 10. In this mission, Gerald basically tells the player to eliminate a couple of gang members in a really specific order. The following is a list of all of them:

Big T Little T Small F Terrance

The first three targets will be located in different areas and players will have around two minutes to travel between locations. They will only need to eliminate the aforementioned gang members to complete the objective.

However, for the final target, they will have three minutes to travel to the Derelict Hotel in Sandy Shores, where they will need to eliminate Terrance and all the members of the Ballas as well to complete this entire mission.

4) Gassed Up

Gerald informs GTA Online players that the Vagos have made a deal with someone who will bring them a lot of cocaine. He is intrigued by the deal and instructs the players to go there and steal the drugs for him

The deal will take place in The Los Santos State Gas Company's storage tanks. Thus, players will have to go there, eliminate all of the Vagos members, and steal the cocaine.

New Vagos members will spawn once players acquire the cocaine and will try to stop them from reaching Gerald's apartment. Gamers should make sure they either eliminate all of these gang members or evade them. This mission will get unlocked once they reach rank 30.

3) War and Pieces

This one is pretty similar to the Gassed up mission. However, players will have to steal coke from The Lost MC in War and Pieces. So, they need to travel to a trailer park in the Grand Senora Desert, where they have to kill a lot of Lost MC members before picking up the package.

After that, players need to go to Gerald's apartment while being attacked by new Lost MC members, who will be trying to take the coke back. This is a pretty difficult mission if players are not paying attention to their surroundings. In any case, it gets unlocked once they reach rank 30.

2) Chumash and Grab

This is a pretty exciting mission to play as GTA Online players will have to go to Chumash Historic Family Pier in Chumash. There, they need to kill quite a few Vagos members before eliminating more of them who are coming to the pier on boats to avenge their fallen comrades.

Once players manage to eliminate everyone, they simply need to drive a boat that is packed with drugs and deliver it to the drop-off location at Lago Zancudo, where Gerald's associates will take care of it. This mission opens up when they reach rank 35.

1) Dish the Dirt

In this mission, GTA Online players will have to go to the Radio Telescope Array in the Grand Senora Desert. It is the place where the Vagos are having a cocaine exchange with a really skilled narcotics gang that is armed with sniper rifles.

Gerald is interested in having some of the cocaine from this deal and tells players to steal it from them. This mission is going to be a little tricky as the sniper-rifles-equipped gangsters can easily kill GTA Online players with one shot. So, they need to make sure they don't just enter this area guns blazing.

Instead, players should focus on stealth and slowly take everyone out. Another thing to keep in mind is that one of the thugs may try to run away with the coke, so they should keep a car nearby to chase after them.

Finally, the narcotics crew's members will still try to kill players even after the latter have acquired the cocaine. Thus, fans should make sure they have a durable car that can handle gunfire. This mission will be unlocked once they reach rank 45.

