With GTA 5, Rockstar took television commercials to another level. All channels featured some of the most hilarious publicity breaks. With over 10 commercials, most are related to the game, while others are just parodies of products that already exist in the game.

GTA 5 has commercials sprinkled throughout the it that take shots at the American culture. They are parodies of Power Rangers, politics, food culture, reality TV, and much more. Each one of these ads has something unique and bold to say.

Note: The content present comes directly from GTA 5 and thus it may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

Top 5 GTA 5 television commercials that every player should watch

5) Ammu-Nation

By addressing fans' suspicions about the approach of doomsday, this commercial talks about being prepared in the face of an apocalypse.

It urges them to buy the "apocalypse kit" that contains food, alcohol, birth control pills, and many more such bizarre products. Ammu-Nation claims to be protecting citizens’ rights. This comical commercial is a commentary on Doomsday Preppers.

4) Phat Chips

A satirical take on the ever-growing "new and improved" healthy food industry, Phat Chips is a brand of snacks advertised in GTA 5. "Phat" is a play on the word fat, and is also slang for something cool, excellent, or of a high quality.

By saying that they have replaced fat with phat, the commercial seems to be hinting at products that produce notorious side effects while claiming to remove the same.

The tagline used on the packaging, The Nation Loves Getting Phat, refers to the rise of obesity in America. By showcasing bizarre flavors like Radical Sour Cream and Black Liquorice Quinoa and Norwegian Salmon Rancher Surprise, the advertisement also hints at the trend of "healthy alternatives" that people seem to go crazy over.

The logo of Phat Chips is a parody of Lays, which also makes unusual flavors, and Betty Crocker, a popular brand of American food products.

3) Pißwasser

A very common commercial in the game, Pißwasser is a German exported beverage that translates to “piss water.” This is slang for a cheap, watered-down beer with ingredients like "fresh ur*ne of Bavarian vi*gins."

The GTA 5 commercial features a country song with lyrics that hint at the English's domination as a language. It says “Ya oughta speak English if you like it here so much! Not Spanish, or Chinese, or British…,” which is a commentary on racial discrimination and extremism present in the nation.

2) Up n Atom

Using the analogy of food, this commercial talks about the great American pride. Specifically, it refers to the time of the 50s when “Good clean food, happy homogenous people, and well-segregated communities” existed.

Through this advertisement of the restaurant, which specializes in serving food when America was “morally superior,” Rockstar Games condemned the Americans who believe that they are the greatest race to exist. It also refers to the "atomic age" where the US was characterized by strict social moral codes and patriotism.

1) Lifeinvader

With taglines like, "Invasion never felt so good," and "It’s not technology, it's your life!" Lifeinvader has to be the number one commercial. The ad is about an online social networking service and company in GTA 5 that allows its users to post blogs and "stalk," which is a take on Facebook’s feature to "like" what others post.

The commercial is a commentary on data privacy in today’s day and age. The name is a joke that refers to invading others' lives. Lifeinvader also takes a satirical view on internet memes through its commercials in GTA 5.

