Top 5 GTA Online lowrider missions in 2022

GTA Online has added a lot of different types of missions over the years, including the famous lowrider type. These were added to the game with the Lowriders update in 2015. All of them have a unique storyline and are given by Lamar Davis.

There are a total of eight such missions in the game at the moment. However, one might wonder which ones are the best among them. With that being said, let’s learn about five GTA Online lowrider missions that players should definitely try out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Community Outreach, Slow and Low, and 3 other lowrider missions to try in GTA Online

5) Community Outreach

At number five, it is the Community Outreach mission in GTA Online, and which requires four players to start. In it, the character wants to start a turf war between the Ballas and the Vagos.

Players are split into two different teams, one for each gang. The Vagos' team needs to drive Chino to Rancho Projects and eliminate a group of the gang members.

Meanwhile, the other two players need to drive the Buccaneer car to Covenant Avenue and eliminate Ballas gang members. Both teams will then need to regroup and eliminate everyone in the Vagos-Ballas meet-up.

The entire mission is action-packed and as such, players are bound to enjoy it, especially if they are a beginner to the game.

4) Slow and Low

Next on the list is the Slow and Low mission. It requires two people to start as Lamar wants them to deliver two lowriders, Voodoo and Faction. These are meant as a part of a peace offering to Vernon, a Families OG in GTA Online.

Players need to be careful while delivering the cars and avoid getting spotted by the Los Santos Police Department. Once they complete the job, the Ballas attack them and try to steal the goods.

Players need to stop the rival gang by eliminating them. The mission is fun and will keep players on their toes as enemies come in from alleys, roofs, and roads.

3) It’s a G Thing

The “It’s a G Thing” mission comes in at number three. Two players are required to initiate it, and it involves them rescuing Gerald from police custody and taking him near Del Perro Pier.

Players will start at Mosley Auto Service. From there, they need to head to the airport as Gerald will be transported out of Los Santos in an aircraft by the LSPD. They get Sticky Bombs from Lamar to aid them in their mission. This is a simple rescue job with a lot of action sequences, and can thus be a very fun experience.

2) Funeral Party

The Funeral Party takes the next spot on the list. Four players are required to start it and Lamar wants them to shoot up a Vagos funeral as well as get their goods hidden in Hearses. This is a follow-up to the other lowrider GTA Online mission, Community Outreach.

Players need to change their outfits into funeral clothes and head to LS Customs (Harmony). Then, they need to eliminate the Vagos members to steal their car and join the funeral. Once there, they need to engage in a shootout with the rival gang with only pistols as "respect."

Afterwards, they need to steal Romero Hearses and deliver them to Sandy Shores.

1) Lowrider Envy

Finally, the Lowrider Envy mission comes in at the number one spot. It requires two players the Lamar wants them to sneak into a lowrider meet-up, destroy one vehicle, and steal another specific one.

Players need to reach La Mesa where the meet-up is going. One of them needs to watch over the whole thing with a sniper rifle and assist their teammate in eliminating all the Ballas who will be coming in.

The mission gives players freedom as they can make the job easier by using silenced weapons and quickly taking out their enemies.

Each of these missions is unique and offers a different experience from the other. Lowrider enthusiasts can enjoy helping Lamar Davis while earning cash and RP at the same time. All of these can be played again without feeling repetitive, which will help players in their daily hustle in GTA Online.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes