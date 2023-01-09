Top 5 GTA Online military helicopters to buy in 2023

GTA Online has a huge catalog of vehicles available for players, as well as many useful helicopters. These typically use tail rotors and horizontal rotors to fly and also possess the ability to land vertically.

When military power is combined with choppers, some amazing and powerful aircraft are born. This article will share five of the best military helicopters in GTA Online that players should get in 2023.

Five military helicopters in GTA Online to buy this year - Price, performance, and more

5) Annihilator Stealth

Western Company Annihilator Stealth is a six-seater stealth transport/attack military helicopter featured in GTA Online since The Cayo Perico Heist update. It is based on the real-life stealth variant of the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk.

The aircraft is powered by two turboshaft engines that ensure it offers decent performance. However, this chopper's USP is its stealth mode, which hides the helicopter from other players' minimaps, along with all the occupants sitting in it. It is also equipped with two powerful .50 caliber miniguns that, when combined with the Stealth mode, make this aircraft a deadly weapon. Players can get it from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,870,000 - $2,902,500.

4) Valkyrie

Buckingham Valkyrie is a four-seater military transport helicopter that was introduced in GTA Online as part of the Heists Update. It is based on the real-world Bell UH-1Y Venom.

Powered by twin turboshaft engines, it is faster than the Buzzard Attack Chopper and standard Buzzard. The aircraft is also much more maneuverable and can turn quickly. It comes equipped with starboard-mounted miniguns, similar to the real-life GAU-17/A miniguns. The Valkyrie can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,790,500 - $2,850,000.

3) Savage

Savage is a four-seater military gunship attack helicopter that's been in GTA Online since the release of the Heists Update. Its visual appearance is inspired by the real-world Soviet/Russian Mil Mi-24 "Hind."

The aircraft is powered by twin-turboshaft engines. However, this chopper is less maneuverable than some of the other entries in this list due to its heavy weight. That said, it is packed with rapid-fire explosive cannons capable of dealing a lot of damage in quick seconds. The helicopter can also fire homing missiles without suffering a reload cooldown. It is available at Warstock Cache & Carry for $2,593,500 - $1,950,000.

2) FH-1 Hunter

Designed after the real-life Boeing–Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche, FH-1 Hunter is a two-seater military gunship attack helicopter featured in GTA Online since the release of the Smuggler’s Run update.

Like most military helicopters in the title, it also runs on two turboshaft engines, is very nimble, and also offers excellent maneuverability. It is also one of the fastest heavy helicopters in the game, with both defensive and offensive capabilities. Moreover, it can withstand explosives without being destroyed. Players can purchase the FH-1 Hunter from Warstock Cache & Carry for $4,123,000 - $3,100,000.

1) Akula

Buckingham Akula is a four-seater stealth military gunship attack helicopter that was released in the title as part of The Doomsday Heist update. It is based on the following real-world aircraft:

Boeing–Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche

Kamov Ka-52 "Alligator"

Kamov Ka-50 “Black Shark”

Airbus Helicopters H145M

Akula is powered by twin-turboshaft engines. Though this is something the chopper has in common with all the other entries, it is considered to have the fastest acceleration among all the other military helicopters in the game. It is extremely agile and incredibly responsive, allowing players to control the helicopter quite easily without using any mod.

Akula comes in three vision modes: thermal vision, night vision, and regular. The aircraft is available from Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $3,704,050 - $2,785,000.

Rockstar Games has done a great job in adding a variety of helicopters to the game, and all the ones listed in this article are excellent options when it comes to getting a reliable aircraft.

