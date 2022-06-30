Top 5 GTA Online weapons and vehicles for dealing with griefers

Griefers are a huge menace in GTA Online, and most players are helpless when it comes to stopping them from wreaking havoc in multiplayer lobbies.

Although Rockstar Games has implemented some restrictions to regulate the number of griefers in GTA Online, many have managed to find loopholes around those rules and continue to mess with other players in the game, hampering their progress.

Because of this, players sometimes need to take this issue into their own hands and use some of the available vehicles and weapons to defend themselves.

This article will recommend five of the best vehicles and guns for players to use to deter griefers in GTA Online.

Five of the most effective vehicles and weapons GTA Online players can use against griefers

5) Armored Kuruma

Armored Kuruma is one of the most popular armored cars in GTA Online, especially amongst beginners. This is due to its heavy resistance against collisions and bullets, making it three times more durable than a normal Kuruma.

Players driving this car should feel secure and safe against most external threats. The armored Kuruma is also immune to crashes, which gives players a great advantage as its wheels will never lock.

All of this means that griefers will have to try rather hard to stop players in an Armored Kuruma. Moreover, players can upgrade the vehicle with turbo, making it a good escape vehicle as well.

4) Heavy Sniper

One of the toughest weapons in GTA Online is the Heavy Sniper, which can be purchased from Ammu-Nation for $9,500. This strong weapon has powerful rounds that can penetrate armor and deal some serious damage. Furthermore, it comes equipped with a laser scope and can be improved further with modifications.

Griefers generally attempt to attack players from a distance to reduce the likelihood that they will be attacked back, but this weapon can quickly take them out or disable their vehicles from a distance.

All players need to do is try to land an accurate shot while maintaining the correct aim. Additionally, this weapon can kill players in one shot, making it one of the most effective tools for discouraging in-game griefers.

3) Vigilante

The Vigilante is a sports car that drives well and incorporates offensive characteristics from heavier and armed vehicles. It has strong handling, decent grip, and good acceleration. Due to its tapered front end and similar bulk to the Insurgent, it can easily plow through traffic.

The main thing that makes the Vigilante useful against griefers is its abilities. Similar to the Rocket Voltic, the Vigilante has a rocket booster that enables sudden and rapid acceleration, which, in turn, helps in avoiding griefers.

The Vigilante's armor is primarily impact-resistant and has bullet-resistant glass, which is the only line of defense against conventional rounds. This vehicle also has machine guns and missiles that can be used to eliminate griefers, if players are sick and tired of constantly defending themselves.

2) Up-n-Atomizer

One of the best futuristic weapons in Grand Theft Auto Online is the Up-n-Atomizer. This nifty weapon has no ammo and doesn't need to be reloaded either. The Up-n-Atomizer fires shock waves in place of bullets, which are capable of knocking players off motorcycles and even pushing over cars and SUVs.

Players can use this weapon against griefers who are constantly using weaponized vehicles, such as the Oppressor Mk II, as the shock waves from this weapon can easily knock them off.

1) Terrorbyte

The Terrorbyte is one of the most dangerous vehicles in GTA Online. It serves not only as a hub of the player's operations in the game, but also offers a wonderful opportunity to hurt griefers who are constantly trying to disrupt their missions. This means that players can grind their mission and simultaneously take out any griefers attempting to disturb them.

Although the Terrorbyte may be equipped with a variety of potent weaponry, its durability is what really sets it apart. This large vehicle is rather difficult to take down due to its heavy armor.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

