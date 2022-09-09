Top 5 GTA protagonists ranked according to their skills

Through this wonderful GTA video game series, there have been many notable protagonists, and it is safe to say that every fan has their favorite. Even so, while comparing all of the GTA protagonists, players will undoubtedly discover some who are more adept than others.

So, to investigate which character is more skillful than the other, this article will present players with a list of five best protagonists from the GTA series, ranked according to their skills and abilities.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Ranking 5 GTA protagonists based on their physical and mental capabilites

5) Franklin

Franklin is a jack of all trades who can pull off outrageous stunts and insane heist missions. Even though his execution isn't always flawless, he has nonetheless played a significant role in every single mission in GTA 5.

The only skill that he has absolutely mastered is driving, thus making him arguably the best driver from the entire series.

Franklin is more athletic than the other two protagonists in GTA 5, which makes him pretty physically strong. Furthermore, he can slow down time when driving a four-wheeler, which comes in handy in perilous situations. He also stays cool during high-stress situations and always makes the most sensible decisions.

4) Trevor

When it comes to killing people, Trevor is definitely one of the most competent GTA protagonists. He is a tank who is willing to put his life on the line for any purpose he is attempting to achieve. But it would be naive to dismiss him as an unpredictable killing machine when he is a highly skilled and military-trained pilot.

His aggressive and unpredictable personality, combined with his intricate piloting skills, makes him one of the most powerful characters from the series. He has the unique ability to take a huge amount of damage that would easily kill a normal human. Hence, Trevor is extremely overpowering in terms of defense.

3) Tommy

Tommy possesses leadership qualities that most other GTA protagonists lack, and combined with his shooting and driving abilities, he is not a man to be messed with.

He is also incredibly intelligent and thorough, and he generally makes plans for most of the missions because of this. Although he has a gang, he tends to execute the majority of his plans alone, which makes him a one-man army.

Tommy is also a very skilled gunman and has been named the "The Harwood Butcher," after he eliminated eleven people and still managed to survive.

2) CJ

Carl Johnson is one of the rarest protagonists who can do virtually anything that is humanly possible. CJ is an amazing gunslinger and can also drive almost any kind of vehicle, which also extends to jetpacks. He also has a very social and likable personality, which makes it easier for him to recruit people to work with him.

Furthermore, CJ is also very smart and calm when compared to the other protagonists. Like Franklin, he makes practical choices most of the time; however, doesn't need anyone to give him directions, and can take control over dangerous situations very easily.

1) Niko

Niko Bellic is probably the most skilled protagonist out of everyone on this list. He was a teenage soldier and survived a very dangerous war. Even though this experience has made him quite cynical, all of the skills that he learned in his youth for the purpose of survival have consequently made him a really skillful fighter.

He is an amazing shooter and can also drive pretty well. But what distinguishes him is his realistic and emphatic mindset. Niko Bellic is a survivor and can manage to find solutions to almost every problem that is thrown at him, even when his own life is at stake. This makes him one of the most powerful and skillful protagonists that has come out of a GTA game.

