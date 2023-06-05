Grand Theft Auto (GTA) RP is currently one of the most popular gameplay activities among players. To play, one has to join a dedicated RP server, create a fictional character with a backstory and respond to the surroundings in character at all times. While some RP servers are public and have tons of members, others are exclusive and not very easy to join.

However, a common trait in all RP servers is strict rules and regulations that everyone has to follow to get the best possible experience. With that said, here are the top 5 GTA RP servers to join in June 2023.

Redline RP and 4 more GTA RP servers to join in June 2023

5) Mafia City RP

Mafia City RP is one of the best GTA RP servers for beginners, and those interested in joining it must enroll in its official Discord server. Once that is done and they are in, players must choose their career path. They have the freedom to decide whether they want to role play as criminals or working class citizens.

Interestingly, there are no NPCs in Mafia City RP, as they have been removed with the help of RageMP mod client tools. That will familiarize beginners with role playing much quicker than usual. There are also the options of text and voice chat, whichever one feels comfortable communicating with.

4) Twitch RP

Twitch RP is among the most popular Grand Theft Auto RP servers and has over 20,000 members, consisting of both Twitch streamers and regular players. It is a great option for veterans and beginners alike; however, newcomers can gain a lot of experience from it, given the variety of in-game jobs available here.

Players can work as Taxi drivers, delivery associates, and even in car dealerships. They can also progress towards whitelisted jobs over time. Additionally, operating weed farms and conducting heists is possible in this server, much like the GTA 5 story mode.

3) Redline RP

Redline RP is another sought-after RP server that players can join via its official Discord server. It currently has over a whopping 70,000 members. While it does ask for a certain amount of role playing hours as a prerequisite to join, it offers many features like voice chat, various jobs, and in-depth gameplay for experienced RP players.

The Redline RP server is owned by YouTuber, Elanip, and its rules and regulations maintain a positive and peaceful RP experience overall. This makes it one of the best GTA RP servers to join in June 2023.

2) District10 RP

District10 or D10 is a public RP server hosted on the FiveM mod client. Players also must have a Discord account to communicate with the moderators and other members. All the rules and regulations are available on its official website, along with a dedicated forum where players can clear doubts.

Members have a great selection of career options available for their characters, ranging from gardeners to music producers. While some rules are quite stringent, enforcing them is important to keep all players in check.

1) NoPixel RP

NoPixel RP is undoubtedly the most popular GTA RP server available and has several reputed YouTubers and Twitch streamers as its members. However, some can find it difficult to join as they have to submit a detailed application describing their character and its backstory. They also require a lot of RP experience to become eligible, which can be gained by playing on public servers.

It might take some time to get accepted, as moderators examine each application thoroughly. However, this process ensures the best possible RP gameplay among all options. It also has a limited amount of player slots which assures a chaos-free experience and sticks to the server's theme.

