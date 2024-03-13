Top 5 highest paying GTA Online heists in 2024

GTA Online heists are the best way to make money in the multiplayer. Rockstar Games has added several heists over the last 10 years, and the most recent one debuted on March 7, 2024. Some can be played solo, whereas others require multiple participants. Some GTA Online heists even require players to own certain expensive properties as a prerequisite.

However, they are all quite fun to play, just like their story mode counterparts, and can keep you engaged as you wait for GTA 6 trailer 2. So, in this article, we will look at the top five highest-paying GTA Online heists in 2024.

The Doomsday Scenario and other top 4 highest-paying GTA Online heists in 2024

5) The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is the newest addition to GTA Online heists. It involves raiding the Cluckin Bell factory in Paleto Bay and stealing cash as well as cocaine from the facility. This heist campaign features five setup missions and a finale that can be executed in two different ways.

Completing the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid rewards $500,000. While other heists, such as the Pacific Standard Job, pay much more, their payout must be divided between four players. The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist, on the other hand, can be completed solo.

4) The Bogdan Problem

GTA Online's The Doomsday Heist DLC introduced three heists, one of which is The Bogdan Problem. It is quite action-packed as players use a submersible vehicle, the Ocelot Stromberg, to infiltrate a submarine, with some from the group keeping watch from the sky in a Mammoth Avenger.

Completing the Bogdan Problem on Normal Difficulty pays $1,425,000, which rewards $1,781,250 on Hard mode. Although this heist cannot be done solo, it can be completed with at least two players, resulting in a decent cut once the final payout is split.

3) The Doomsday Scenario

The Doomsday Scenario was also introduced with The Doomsday Heist GTA Online update. While it is also quite action-packed, just like The Bogdan Problem, it is extremely lengthy as players battle through hordes of enemy NPCs and perform various other tasks in its finale.

However, it is also one of the most profitable GTA Online heists in 2024, paying $1,800,000 on Normal and $2,250,000 on Hard difficulty. Although the payout must be split between all participants, the minimum requirement for completing it is two players. Therefore, the in-hand reward can still be pretty good.

2) The Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist is not only one of the highest-paying GTA Online heists but also among the most popular ones. It can be executed with at least two participants, and starting it requires owning an Arcade business.

The payout of this heist depends on its Primary Target, which can be Diamond, Gold, Cash, or Artwork. Diamond is the most profitable and pays $3,290,000 on Normal and $3,619,000 on Hard. Sadly, it is made available very rarely.

Gold is the next best Primary Target, looting which rewards $2,585,000 on Normal and $2,843,500 on Hard difficulty.

1) The Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist takes place on an island away from Los Santos and Blaine County. Starting it requires owning the Kosatka submarine, and it can be completed solo, which means you get to keep the entire payout.

The final reward depends on what Primary Target you get, the most profitable of which is the Panther Statue. It is rarely made available but pays $1,900,000 on Normal and $2,090,000 on Hard.

The Pink Diamond is the next best target, which pays $1,300,000 on Normal and $1,430,000 on Hard. While the other Primary Targets also paid well previously, Rockstar Games greatly decreased their values along with most Secondary Targets a few months ago.

