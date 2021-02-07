Top 5 most-requested changes in GTA 6 from fans

GTA 6 might not be on the horizon just yet, but that hasn't stopped fans from requesting several changes.

While there is no definitive way to determine the most-requested change fans desire for GTA 6, some common denominators frequently pop up over the internet. These suggestions focus more on general changes as opposed to specific ones, so something like Tommy Vercetti showing up won't end up on this list.

Aside from that, these changes are primarily focused on making GTA 6 feel more alive. Better gameplay often leads to people having more fun, so it shouldn't come across as a surprise that so many fans would request some of the changes below. Naturally, there are also some fantastic ideas for changes regarding GTA 6, but one cannot fit everything in a short article.

Five of the most-requested changes in GTA 6 from fans

#5 - Less Shark Cards in GTA 6 Online

This change is improbable to happen, as Shark Cards are a terrific source of revenue and play a large role in keeping GTA Online free to play. However, it is an honorable mention given how some fans absolutely despise pay-to-win elements in online games, even if it's just extra money.

If Shark Cards were to be gotten rid of, something would have to replace it. Fans probably wouldn't like some of the alternatives. So, it would be best if GTA 6 Online were a little less punishing towards players who don't want to spend real money for a few million in-game. This entry deserves a spot on this list just by sheer numbers, even if it is highly divisive.

#4 - Let GTA 6 take place in a different era

The modern world is beautiful, but most recent GTA titles have taken place in the modern era. Fans love GTA for what it is, but many of them request to see GTA take place in a time they might not have been alive in (or one from their childhood). The 80s is a popular idea, but even something older, like the 50s, would be a fascinating change for GTA 6.

The main benefit for GTA 6 taking place in a different era is that it would seem different enough compared to GTA V. If both games take place in the modern era, some elements of these games would seem too similar. However, if it was separated by 30 or 40 years, there could be enough change that would help GTA 6 stand out more.

#3 - Better combat

GTA is strangely behind the times in terms of innovative combat. Shooting can feel clunky at times (compared to modern shooters), and movement feels just as clumsy. Combined with a primitive hand-to-hand combat system, these qualities make GTA combat feel not as exciting as it could be. Of course, this is highly subjective, but some fans would like it if combat felt more fluid.

On the topic of hand-to-hand combat, having multiple fighting styles like in GTA San Andreas, would be an interesting remedy for some fluidity. Otherwise, GTA IV's combat also works terrifically, especially since GTA V removed some of GTA IV's great features. Considering most of GTA involves combat of some type, a change like this would be highly beneficial.

#2 - Gameplay impacting the world

Generally, the influence of a player's missions doesn't impact the overall game world that much. Earlier GTA titles were especially notorious for this, as completing the final mission didn't actually change the world the player was in. GTA V had some more elements to this entry, as some missions and side missions did have some impact somewhere in the game world, but GTA 6 could take it to the next level.

If Rockstar Games allowed gameplay to impact whatever location GTA 6 is set in, then it would help make the game feel more immersive. More immersion is generally a good quality to have, so it's unsurprising that some fans frequently request for something like this. A change like this would be pretty major, but Rockstar Games is a huge studio, so pulling it off wouldn't be unrealistic.

#1 - Multiple ways to complete missions

GTA 6 can easily become the best GTA title ever. However, allowing players the freedom to complete missions through several methods, as opposed to the usual linear go from point A to point B, would be greatly appreciated. For example, an assassination mission could take inspiration from a series like Hitman, so assassinations wouldn't always feel the same.

Naturally, this entry is referring to alternate methods to completing missions; it doesn't mean just changing what weapon a person is allowed to use. GTA V allowed players to replay missions, but there wasn't much fun doing so for most missions, as they would generally be completed in the same method every time.

Heists in GTA Online are a good example of allowing players a few different ways to approach it, so it wouldn't be unprecedented to allow all missions that same freedom.

