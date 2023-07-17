Top 5 reasons to own Dune FAV in GTA Online in 2023

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online features an endless list of cars and bikes that only a few games can rival. Even after developer Rockstar Games removed nearly 200 vehicles in June 2023's San Andreas Mercenaries update, the title continues to boast a unique catalog of automobiles. One of them is the BF Dune FAV, which was introduced back in 2017 with the Gunrunning Pack update.

It might fail to impress most at first glance; however, many reasons can persuade them to add this car to their collection. Here are the top five reasons to own the BF Dune FAV in GTA Online in 2023.

Customization options and 4 more reasons to own Dune FAV in GTA Online in 2023

5) Unique design

While BF Dune FAV's looks are not its strongest asset, they are quite unique nonetheless. Rockstar Games possibly got the inspiration for its design from the Desert Patrol Vehicle, a real-life car.

The Dune FAV has an elongated front end with a shovel and a hatchet and boasts rifles at various points. There are no doors or windows but a bunch of items at the back, such as duffel bags, jerry cans, and a spare tire attached to its rear frame.

It is basically a variant of the Dune Buggy. Interestingly, players can get the Space Docker, another variant of that car, for free in GTA Online and the story mode.

4) Customization options

Players can customize the Dune Fav in the Mobile Operations Center's vehicle workshop under 17 categories. While customizing doesn't alter its standard looks by a large margin, it can make it more visually appealing.

There are 20 exclusive liveries, the color schemes of which can be tinkered with via respraying options. Additionally, players can install performance upgrades such as engine upgrades, new brakes, Turbo Tuning, and more.

The total cost of completely upgrading the Dune FAV is $533,100. Those short on funds can use GTA Online money glitches to easily make a lot of money.

3) Trade Price

The base price of BF Dune FAV in GTA Online is $1,130,500 on Warstock Cache and Carry, which is surprisingly quite high. Fortunately, players can bring down its cost by unlocking its Trade Price, which is a discounted rate unlocked upon completion of a specific challenge or mission. However, it is not available for all cars in the game.

The Trade Price of Dune FAV is $850,000, which can be unlocked by completing the Mobile Operations Center (MOC) mission related to this vehicle. MOC missions also unlock the Trade Price of a few other in-game vehicles; therefore, completing them is beneficial.

2) Can be obtained for free

Those possessing the Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack get the Dune FAV free of cost with many other rewards. The Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack can be purchased as a separate entity but is also featured in GTA 5 Premium Edition.

Alternatively, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players can obtain the Dune FAV for free by completing Gunrunning Tier 4 challenges from the Career Progress menu, added in the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Grand Theft Auto 6 might also be limited to Next-Gen consoles and PC.

1) Dune FAV is a weaponized vehicle

The BF Dune FAV is a weaponized vehicle from the Off-Road Cars category in GTA Online. The weapons displayed on it are not only for show, as they can be used during intense mission scenarios.

Either one of the Machine Gun, 40mm Grenade Launcher, or the 7.62mm Minigun can be installed in it along with deployable proximity mines, all of which are quite destructive. These weapons can be equipped from the Mobile Operations Center's vehicle workshop for varying costs.

