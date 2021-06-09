Top 5 slowest GTA 5 vehicles that players should avoid purchasing

GTA 5 is packed to the gills with a numbe vehicles, each more stunning than the other.

Not every vehicle, however, promises a race-level kind of speed. Some, rather meekly, tend to lag, while others leave a trail of dust and debris in their wake. Players should avoid paying through the nose for vehicles that serve no purpose.

While every carrier is worthy in its own right, making money in the game is not a piece of cake. Hence, it pays to be judicial with one's money in the long run. After all, those flying bikes and devastating beasts won't pay for themselves.

This article dives into the slowest vehicles featured in GTA 5. Unless the player intends to buy a car for the sake of buying something, they won't miss out on much by steering clear of these.

5 worthless cars featured in GTA 5

5) Lawn Mower

Image via GTA Wiki

If there were an award for the slowest vehicle on the face of the Earth (or Las Santos), it would go to this drag of a vehicle without the shadow of a doubt. The Lawn Mower, at this point, makes people wonder why it's even called a 'vehicle.'

While it wasn't designed to win a deathmatch, it could at least try and not move like a drugged animal. Unfortunately, it's a cool concept but has zero practicality. This has to be one of the worst vehicles in GTA 5 in terms of speed.

#4 Fieldmaster

Image via GTA Wiki

Another rural vehicle that fails to do much other than being a worthless ramp on wheels. Had GTA 5 been a game about farming, the Fieldmaster wouldn't have been entirely useless. The vehicle doesn't qualify as a decent purchase with a top speed of 33.25 mph (53.51 km/h). Unless a player is sick of using their virtual legs, there's no point in buying this atrocity of a vehicle.

#3 Dump Truck

Image via GTA Wiki

Again, one wouldn't really expect this bulky giant to break any speed limits any time soon, but the Dump Truck's top speed is still laughably slow.

GTA 5 features several sluggish vehicles, but none can beat the Dump Truck in this regard. Moreover, priced at about $1 million, it makes quite a joke out of itself. Had the Dump Truck been available for cheap, it would have made for a fairly decent gimmick ride in GTA 5. Unfortunately, Rockstar seems to have overestimated its worth.

#2 Dozer

Image via GTA Wiki

Yet another vehicle that, for all intents and purposes, was designed to make GTA 5 as diverse as possible. How else would one describe the usefulness of the Dozer in GTA 5? It may be an open-world game, but it certainly doesn't feature a whole lot of digging opportunities.

Unless the player plans on collecting a diverse assortment of GTA 5 vehicles, they would be better off investing their hard-earned bucks in something more useful.

#1 The Tractor

Image via GTA Wiki

This 1900s style vehicle is definitely the slowest option one could go for in GTA 5. While its performance in off-road conditions isn't too disappointing, given its fundamental purpose, this old-school vehicle isn't something players would like to chase the bad guys with. Recorded at a top speed of 28.50 mph (45.87 km/h), the Tractor is nothing if not a colossal disappointment, at least in terms of speed.

