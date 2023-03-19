Top 5 things to purchase in GTA Online after the Last Dose update

With the release of The Last Dose and the new weekly update, Rockstar Games hosted a significant event for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online this week. Gamers now have many new items to choose from, be it weapons, vehicles, clothing, and more, with some at time-limited discounts while others are time-limited.

With many gamers from around the world competing for money and power in the city of Los Santos and Blaine County in GTA Online, players must gear up with the best equipment they can use to their advantage. The Last Dose update has added new cars like the Ocelot Virtue and the Willard Eudora to the game, with many other vehicles and weapons at significant discounts all week. This article will help players determine the top five things they can purchase after The Last Dose update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Sea Sparrow and 4 other exciting things to purchase after The Last Dose update in GTA Online

5) Heavy Rifle

GTA Online is one of the most competitive interactive multiplayer environments, which can be tough to survive. To help with this need of players, the Heavy Rifle in the title is being offered at a discount of 25% through March 22, 2023.

It has a desirably quick firing rate and relatively fast reload time. The usual price of this assault rifle sits just below half a million dollars at $450,000. Hence, now is the perfect time to add this weapon to your arsenal with a 25% price reduction available.

4) Willard Eudora

The Willard Eudora is a stylish, brand-new muscle car added to GTA Online with the Last Dose update. Its design has been inspired by the real-life car Buick Elektra which can add class to any player's collection.

This vehicle clocks a top speed of 109.00 mph or 175.42 km/h and can be purchased for $1,250,000 at the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website in the game. It is a time-limited vehicle available through March 29, 2023, so players must be quick with the purchase.

3) Buckingham Milijet

The Buckingham Milijet is an armored plane added to the game with the SA Flight School update in 2014. Its design is based on the real-life aircraft Bombardier CRJ200 and Dassault Falcon 7X.

Its regular price at Elitas Travel is $1,750,000. However, it is now available at a generous discount of 25% through March 22, 2023. Its blinding top speed of 161.25 mph or 259.51 km/h with a bulletproof rear end makes it an even more appealing purchase.

2) Sea Sparrow

The Sea Sparrow is a variant of the weaponized helicopter Sparrow, one of the best aircraft available in the entire catalog of GTA Online, with an added bonus ability to land on water.

After The Last Dose update, it is on offer with a 25% discount through March 22, 2023, and can be acquired from Elitas Travel. Its top speed is 153.75 mph or 247.44 km/h, and it is equipped with Homing missiles with a bulletproof rear end. The usual price of the Sea Sparrow is $1,815,000, but now with a 50% discount, it is one of the best things to purchase in the game.

1) Overflod Tyrant

The Overflod Tyrant is a Super Car whose design for the game was inspired by the real-life cars Apollo Arrow, Apollo Intensa Emozione, and the 2017 Ford GT. It was added to the game back in 2018 and now is at a discount of 25% on its regular price of $2,515,000 on Legendary Motorsport through March 22, 2023.

Even though several aircraft are being offered at discounts, cars are undoubtedly the most widely used equipment in GTA Online, whether for missions or other tasks. The Tyrant is on offer at a discount with a top speed of 127.00 mph or 204.39 km/h, which is faster than the Ocelot Virtue, making it the best in-game item that can be bought in GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

Poll : 0 votes