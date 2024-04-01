Top 5 April Fool's GTA jokes by fans (2024)

Grand Theft Auto fans celebrated April Fool's 2024 with some hilariously well-crafted April Fool's GTA jokes on social media. What's interesting is that even prominent community members participated in this, pranking fans online by posting jokes about Rockstar Games being sold, Grand Theft Auto 6, upcoming Grand Theft Auto Online updates, and more.

In fact, these pranks were done in a manner that almost felt like an actual announcement. Thus, in this article, we will take a look at the top five April Fool's GTA jokes by fans in 2024.

GTA Online new update and 4 other top April Fool's GTA jokes by fans (2024)

5) GTA 6 is in the process of being scrapped

X user @GTAVInewz's April Fool's GTA joke scared quite a few GTA 6 fans, as it stated that according to IGN, the highly anticipated title was in the process of being scrapped. It should be noted that Rockstar Games' recent decision to end WFH (Work from home) has led to a lot of backlash from their employees, as well as the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB).

This is possibly the reason why the prank felt plausible for a second. However, viewers quickly realized that this was just a joke, as nothing of this sort was reported by IGN on any of its official social media accounts.

4) GTA 4 remaster

Rockstar Games' 2008 release, GTA 4, is arguably the best game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise in terms of narrative. Many fans want the studio to release a remastered version of it, along with its two story mode DLCs, on modern consoles.

X user @GTASixInfo's April Fool's GTA joke about the same had many excited for a brief moment before they realized what it actually was. The detailed artwork about the beloved Grand Theft Auto title coming soon to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S especially helped make it seem like a genuine announcement.

3) Rockstar Games and CDPR partnership

Rockstar Games and CD Projekt RED are two of the most renowned names in the gaming industry. This is why fans had their hopes up when they saw a post about the two teaming up to develop a brand-new IP. X user @SynthPotato even uploaded a carefully crafted announcement blog screenshot for the same, which greatly mimics Rockstar's Newswire blog.

Those excited by the news must have felt highly let down upon seeing the first comment on this post from the uploader itself, clarifying that it was just an April Fool's joke.

2) New GTA Online update

GTA Online received its last major DLC, The Chop Shop, in December 2023. While players expect more of these before the GTA 6 release in 2025, no announcements have been made in typical Rockstar fashion. That said, @GTABase went to great lengths to fool the title's community into believing that the next one was on its way.

For those unaware, the GTABase website features incredibly detailed databases for many Rockstar titles. Its reputation must've helped in pranking many with this April Fool's GTA joke, but its best part is the attached article, featuring made-up details about this fake GTA Online update, earning it the second spot on this list.

1) Rockstar being sold to Elon Musk

@videotechuk_'s April Fool's GTA joke about Take-Two selling Rockstar Games to Elon Musk takes the top spot on this list. The Rockstar Games insider is a reliable source for information when it comes to the studio and its titles, which is why the joke had the intended effect on readers at first glance.

This post was also paired with a simple, yet very believable announcement artwork, welcoming the renowned video game developer to X. Many comments on the post state how this got them for a second, which goes to show why it is arguably the best April Fool's GTA today this year.

