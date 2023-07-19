Top 5 Call Of Duty mods for GTA 5 that players should try

Call of Duty is one of the most popular video game franchises worldwide, so GTA 5 naturally has many mods themed around the shooter for players to download and install. This article will highlight five interesting mods that offer news skins or guns in GTA5.

All the photos shown here will be credited to the modders. These GTA 5 mods are solely for the single-player game and some FiveM servers, so you shouldn't try to use them when playing GTA Online.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five of the best Call of Duty mods to use in GTA 5

Not much has been happening in the world of Grand Theft Auto lately. There was some news of a GTA 6 hacker, but things have been quiet otherwise, so let's look at some Call of Duty GTA 5 mods for fun.

5) Ghillie Suit

The first model swap on this list (Image via Punish3r5)

The first mod on the list is a Ghillie Suit meant to provide the player with a ton of camouflage. This would be a great option to use while exploring the northern part of Grand Theft Auto V. This particular Ghillie Suit can be pretty good to use from a distance while sniping.

4) Ghost from Call of Duty MW2 for Skin Control

A Ghost model modification (Image via Mister Vercetti)

Simon "Ghost" Riley is an iconic character within the Call of Duty series, and the model shown above is a solid recreation of the British special forces soldier. Some gamers might recognize the classic social media reaction meme involving Ghost, although he had a different design in that version than what's shown here.

Note: This particular modification requires you to download additional GTA 5 mods like Skin Control, Modern Warfare Ghost Mask, mpClothes - Addon Clothing Slots, and Character Swap.

3) Camo Dark Matter

This weapon skin should look familiar to some gamers (Image via DRIGZY)

Dark Matter Camouflage is a cool weapon skin that was a hidden unlockable in Call of Duty: Black Ops III. Later games like Black Ops 4 and Mobile would also have this cosmic-looking skin that players could use for their weapons.

The above GTA 5 mod is usable with the Special Carbine, making it look radically different than the usual boring liveries available. Thankfully, downloading and installing Camo Dark Matter is much easier than obtaining this skin normally in its original games.

Even people who don't care much about the series can at least appreciate the unique livery, which stands out from most weapon skin modifications.

2) M4A1 From Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered

An iconic gun within the series (Image via R4noo7076)

A weapon skin is cool, but how about an actual gun? The popular M4A1 that appears in many Modern Warfare titles is usable in Grand Theft Auto V via a GTA 5 mod. The one shown above has 2K textures and was even updated to fix a bug tied to players using the first-person POV to get the scope in a more accurate position.

Ultimately, there are several weapon modifications from this series, but the M4A1 is the most popular one from 2023. On a related note, the modder R4noo7076 also made some modifications for the MK14 EBR, AK-47, and ACR for players to consider using.

1) Modern Warfare 2 Shadow Company Squad

Another add-on ped to consider using (Image via jr59)

This GTA 5 mod is faithful to the original source material. If you ever wanted to roleplay as or possibly fight against the elite Shadow Company, then this Call of Duty modification is for you. Like other add-on ped modifications, Modern Warfare 2 Shadow Company Squad lets you choose which model you want to replace.

You can then boot up the game to see the cool character models shown above. The aesthetic best works in the northern part of the Grand Theft Auto V map, although you could also be creative and use them in a Bunker or Facility. For a mod released in 2016, this Shadow Company model swap is really good.

