Top five GTA 5 characters with a memorable role in Grand Theft Auto Online

Although Grand Theft Auto Online is technically a separate game from GTA 5, it still shares many of its characters.

GTA 5's Franklin Clinton will be making his debut in Grand Theft Auto Online in The Contract DLC. Although it's too early to tell if it will be a memorable performance, it's still worth looking back at some of GTA 5's other characters who transitioned well into Grand Theft Auto Online.

Those characters are different from those that debut in Grand Theft Auto Online. For example, Agatha Baker wouldn't count as a GTA 5 character, but Lamar Davis does.

Five GTA 5 characters who stood out in Grand Theft Auto Online

5) Paige Harris

She's more important in GTA Online than in GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

In GTA 5, Paige Harris was a hacker that players could hire for their heists. By comparison, her role in Grand Theft Auto Online was more significant. Most players would remember her constant phone calls, although she plays a bigger role than just annoying them.

She works with Lester at the beginning of Grand Theft Auto Online before eventually partnering with the protagonist and giving them Client Jobs. Not only that, but she's available as a hacker in the Diamond Casino Heist. She's also a possible support crew member in The Cayo Perico Heist.

Still, this minor GTA 5 character gets far more time to shine, making her character stand out more than before.

4) Simeon Yetarian

Simeon still has his moments (Image via Rockstar Games)

Simeon Yetarian is another perfect example of a minor GTA 5 character who is far more noteworthy in Grand Theft Auto Online. He gives the GTA Online protagonist several Contact Missions, some of which are the easiest to grind.

Beginners will get used to seeing Simeon Yetarian because of that. His other major role includes Arena Wars Contact Missions, with him joking that the player is the Employee of the Year.

3) Lester Crest

His official GTA Online artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lester Crest more or less comprises the same role in Grand Theft Auto Online that he had in GTA 5. He's heavily involved in the early heists, making him a prominent figure that most players will be used to seeing. Of course, most players will also get used to his numerous phone calls.

Thankfully, they can also call him for several of his services, including some useful ones like "Off the Radar" and "Cops Turn a Blind Eye." The most notable thing that happens to him in Grand Theft Auto Online is that he saves the world with the protagonist's help and manages to get a girlfriend.

2) Lamar Davis

Lamar meeting the GTA Online Protagonist (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of GTA 5's most hilarious characters is still relevant in Grand Theft Auto Online. He's scheduled to return in The Contract DLC, meaning that players will get yet another glimpse of his amusing antics.

He's the first character that players meet in Grand Theft Auto Online and even gives them several Contact Missions to do. These missions are minor in the grand scheme of things, but they provide more insight into his character.

For example, Peace Offerings has him try to please a high-ranking Families member. He ultimately will never become a high-ranking member himself, but he still cares for the gang.

1) Trevor Philips

Trevor Philips was the first GTA 5 protagonist to return (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's not much of an exaggeration to say that Trevor Philips is GTA 5's most iconic character. He perfectly embodies what the series represents, and Steven Ogg's performance for the character is terrific. Naturally, Trevor Philips continues to be a fun and memorable character in Grand Theft Auto Online.

He's still the same crazy psychopath that fans know and love, and he even gives players a heist this time around (Series A). The deal is unsuccessful, marking the last time the player sees him in person.

His last notable appearance in Grand Theft Auto Online is in a picture with Patricia Madrazo that Miguel Madrazo promptly destroys.

