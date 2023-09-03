Top 5 FiveM servers for GTA Roleplay (September 2023)

GTA Roleplay has gone official with Rockstar Games’ acquisition of FiveM servers. Although the gaming studio has yet to introduce new changes to the roleplaying aspect, the move has made the server very popular among Rockstar’s loyal fanbase. Many new players were seen joining FiveM to try RP for the first time. While veteran players have been a part of popular servers for years, beginners are still unaware of them.

The framework hosts several servers, making the choice a little complicated. Thus, this article lists the top five FiveM-based GTA RP servers that you should try in September 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 FiveM-based GTA RP servers for an amazing gameplay experience

5) Badlands RP

The Badlands RP is one of the most popular GTA RP servers on the FiveM framework. It offers a fair, fun, and balanced gameplay that you can experience from anywhere. However, this is an adult-only server, and every player must abide by its rules.

You must have a working pair of headphones and a mic to communicate with other players. All text and voiced-based communications must be in English. You can join and create gangs to commit various in-game crimes. However, the moderators also take strict action against players who engage in Fail RP, trolling, meta-gaming, and harassing.

4) New Day RP

New Day RP is a popular name in the GTA RP community, which many players are a part of. It offers various jobs and activities that you can undertake while on the server. You can join the law enforcement departments to keep the server’s sanity intact or join the criminal underworld to commit various crimes across the map.

However, while doing so, you must adhere to the rules and regulations of the server. The moderators prohibit any unfair activities, such as GTA Online money glitches, which can hamper smooth gameplay. You are also barred from engaging in activities that can cause Fail RP.

3) CityLife RolePlay

CityLife RolePlay is one of the best GTA 5 RP servers to join in September 2023. It promotes peaceful gameplay where you can carry out regular civilian activities such as playing golf, fishing, hunting, paramedics, and minimum wage jobs, to name a few. The server also allows players to utilize the entire map of the state of San Andreas.

While peaceful city life is the most desired role on this server, you can also join the criminal world to perform illegal activities. Keep in mind that there is also a law enforcement department operated by real players who can intervene as you pursue a life of crime.

2) BlueBird RP

BlueBird RP is an Australian server open for GTA RP players worldwide. It promotes a peaceful gaming experience and offers players numerous jobs. According to its official website (https://bluebirdrp.live), you can perform various civilian jobs besides joining the police department, paramedics, and fire department.

It is a whitelist server, which means you must first apply and get approved to join the GTA RP gameplay. The moderators offer various custom features and vehicles that you can utilize while on the server. According to the FiveM website, this server can host up to 300 players.

1) NoPixel

NoPixel is, without a doubt, the top GTA RP server in 2023. It is one of the oldest servers in the community and has been in operation since 2016. Many new players desire to join the server to try out the refined gaming experience it offers. However, the joining process is fairly complex and generally favors paid members.

The moderators offer various civilian, law enforcement, and criminal jobs that you can perform while on the server. That said, many players are also looking forward to what NoPixel will offer after the release of the forthcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 (officially untitled).

