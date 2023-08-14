Top 5 GTA 5 roleplay servers to have fun with (August 2023)

Roleplaying (RP) is one of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5's most popular aspects among fans. While the game features its official multiplayer mode, modded RP servers allow the title's community to get a little more creative and uniquely interact with each other. These servers are hosted on mod clients such as FiveM, RedM, or RageMP and are usually free to join.

Recently, Rockstar Games acquired FiveM's developer, Cfx.re, which has directed much more attention toward roleplaying. For those looking to give this gameplay element a shot, here's a list of the top 5 GTA 5 roleplay servers to have fun in August 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Mafia City RP and 4 more top GTA 5 roleplay servers to have fun with in August 2023

5) New Day RP

New Day RP's gameplay is quite like Grand Theft Auto Online; hence, it is an excellent choice for players new to roleplaying. This RP server offers its members an incredible amount of job opportunities, both legal and illegal. Those willing to abide by the law can work in delivery services, fast food, or the vehicle repair business. They can also join the New Day RP's police force.

However, those roleplaying as criminals can rob houses and stores and even perform heists to get rich. These activities can be done in Grand Theft Auto Online, but players can also make money there via GTA Online money glitches.

4) Mafia City RP

Mafia City RP is another great GTA 5 RP server for beginners. It is hosted on the RageMP mod client, and just like New Day RP, members get to choose their job as ordinary citizens or criminals. However, the most exciting aspect of Mafia City RP is the absence of NPCs.

This RP server is only inhabited by real-life players, which makes its world seem alive. Mafia City RP also features a text-based chat option, so members reluctant to use a microphone can also participate. Those interested in joining it must become a member of its Discord server first.

3) Ignite Roleplay

The world of Ignite Roleplay is set in the 1980s and offers a unique roleplaying experience compared to its peers. Players can choose from an in-depth catalog of apparel, vintage cars and perform various intricate actions by typing commands.

Although Ignite Roleplay's map is that of modern Los Santos, most players will be reminded of GTA Vice City, also set in the same decade. Joining it, however, can take some time as the number of submitted applications is usually high.

2) Designer Gas Club Gaming

Designer Gas Club Gaming (DGCG) is focused on community-based gameplay and is an excellent choice for those looking for an actual roleplaying experience. The jobs in this RP server pay pretty well, and the items are priced realistically, unlike GTA Online. DGCG also features custom buildings with accessible interiors and mini-games like pool and basketball.

Interestingly, these are some of the most highly-requested features by fans for Grand Theft Auto 6. Whether that game will include them is unconfirmed, but players can access them in DGCG to some extent.

1) NoPixel RP

NoPixel RP is a prevalent GTA 5 RP server with several well-known YouTubers and Twitch streamers in its member list. Unfortunately, joining it isn't easy as the moderators thoroughly review applications that must be detailed and state a significant amount of RP experience.

However, if one enrolls in NoPixel, they are set for a lot of fun. Its rules and regulations must also be followed strictly, but that only ensures that each player gets the best experience possible. Although NoPixel RP is quite old, it is still among the best.

