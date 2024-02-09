Top 5 GTA locations and their real-life counterparts

Rockstar's open-world environments are renowned for their meticulous attention to detail, and nowhere is this more evident than in GTA 5. The game's setting is Los Santos and its surroundings, based on Los Angeles and its surrounding counties in Southern California.

Rockstar, as usual, did their homework pretty well and managed to make a believable game world that reminds players of the real deal. Several memorable locations in GTA 5's San Andreas are inspired directly by famous real-world locations. So here's a list of some of the best ones and their real-world inspirations.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best real-world locations in GTA 5

5) Vinewood Sign - Hollywood Sign

The Vinewood Sign is undoubtedly the most easily recognizable landmark in GTA 5, as it's based on the Hollywood Sign. It was first introduced in GTA San Andreas, and as expected, the HD Universe variant feels much closer to its real-world counterpart.

Rockstar's rendition of Hollywood is called Vinewood, and as such, this iconic banner acts as the banner for the Vinewood area, which is home to Los Santos's movie industry. The location also provides a fantastic view of the entire city, which is especially spectacular at sunset.

4) Mount Chiliad - Mount San Jacinto

Most players believe Mount Chiliad is likely based on Mount San Jacinto, but it could also be inspired by Mount San Antonio and San Gorgonio Mountain. The first thing players will notice about the mountain is its realistic appearance. Before GTA 5, the Grand Theft Auto series was mostly focused on cityscapes, and although San Andreas had a fair share of the countryside, it didn't feel as gigantic or natural as in this game.

Additionally, Mount Chiliad holds countless secrets and is the favorite hangout for UFO enthusiasts and mystery hunters. There's a strange mural at the tramway station that took years to solve and was followed up with GTA Online's The Doomsday Heist DLC. Players can even spot a UFO at the mountain upon completing the main story in singleplayer mode. These UFOs also appear in GTA Online during the Halloween event every year.

3) Del Perro Pier - Santa Monica Pier

The Del Perro Pier is based on the Santa Monica Pier, which is located in Santa Monica, California. Since GTA 5 provides a compacted version of southern California, the in-game counterpart is a part of Los Santos instead. This pier was also present in San Andreas as part of the Santa Maria beach, which made the original inspiration more obvious.

The Ferris wheel and the roller coaster are the star attractions here, and they are lit up at night, providing excellent views for taking screenshots. The location feels much more lively than any other spot in Los Santos, which only goes to show Rockstar's expertise in recreating real-world locations.

2) Legion Square - Pershing Square

Legion Square is a public park located right in the center of Los Santos in the commercial Downtown area. It's easily recognizable from the unique sculptures and the trees that flank them. Players often come to this location for some missions and game modes in singleplayer and multiplayer, respectively.

It's most notable for being the location of the Christmas Tree in GTA Online's Winter update. Another interesting fact about Legion Square in multiplayer is that it hides several interiors, like Apartments and Garages, right beneath it.

1) Galileo Observatory - Griffith Observatory

The Galileo Observatory is another iconic landmark that's remarkably accurate to its real-world counterpart. The location is featured in two missions in Story Mode, but players may also visit it often during certain heists in Grand Theft Auto Online. The observatory was also present in San Andreas, where it was called the Los Santos Observatory.

Since it's situated on the outskirts of Los Santos, at one of the highest points of the VInewood Hills, the observatory also serves as a scenic location for taking pictures of the city. Players can also find several collectibles here, which makes it worth a visit anyway.

In other news, GTA 5 smashes sales records with over 195 million copies sold worldwide, according to Take-Two Interactive.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.