Top 5 GTA Online features nobody uses anymore (almost)

GTA Online is a game that's been around for nearly a decade now. Naturally, some features are seldom (if ever) used by most players. This article will highlight five of the most prominent examples. Honorable mentions include e-mailing other players on eyefind.info, in-person ATMs, and car washes. There are certainly more forgotten features than just what's listed here.

Everything listed below is either an activity that is easily missable to the average player or is too useless for gamers to use more than once. It would be incredibly unlikely for anybody to regularly use one of the following features, let alone all five.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Watching a movie, sleeping in beds, and more top GTA Online features you might have forgotten about

5) Watching a movie at a Cinema

There are only a few films to see, so there isn't much variety (Image via Rockstar Games)

This feature is only relevant to players who love to do their Daily Objectives every day since there is a task that they may randomly get called "Go to the Movies." For everybody else, Cinemas are locations that nobody really visits. They're not used in anything useful like GTA Online money glitches, and there aren't any major activities apart from watching movies.

The films offered here are identical to what's in Grand Theft Auto V. If a player is bored, they could consider watching a movie from a Cinema. That said, there are several better activities for fun to consider elsewhere.

4) Showers

As important as showers are in real life, it's easy to forget that GTA Online protagonists can also quickly wash themselves off in their apartments. There are two main features associated with showering in this game:

You can sing to gain RP. It wipes away blood and other wounds.

It would be embarrassing to sing for RP if you're in a public session and have voice chat enabled. Not to mention, getting 20 RP is insignificant compared to other activities in this game. It's easy to forget that showers are usable, especially since the rewards are virtually non-existent.

3) Sleeping in beds

There are many beds in this game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Sleeping in Grand Theft Auto 5 is extremely important since it allows players to progress anywhere from six to 12 hours ahead, depending on the protagonist they made sleep. However, this feature is far more limited in GTA Online. Trying to make your protagonist sleep in that game has them lying in bed, doing nothing.

Removing bruises is not much of a reward, especially since it doesn't actually affect your health. There are many properties with beds in this game, yet the reason to use them is far too minor to be worth considering. At the very least, sleeping in the Agency allows you to be near Chop, which is kind of sweet.

2) Lester's Locate Car/Boat/Plane/Helicopter

Call Lester to see some "Locate" options near the bottom (Image via Rockstar Games)

Calling Lester is very useful in GTA Online, most notably for his cheap ability to remove any Wanted Level. However, astute players would notice that there are several options to use with him during this phone call, such as:

Locate Car

Locate Boat

Locate Plane

Locate Helicopter

None of these features are useful in modern GTA Online. Finding a nearby vehicle is niche as it is, but the real kicker is that you'll get a Wanted Level if you don't return it within 12 in-game hours. Don't forget you cannot pick which vehicle you want to find, either.

It's better for players to call the Mechanic or use the Interaction Menu to spawn whatever free vehicles they can use.

1) Arm Wrestling

This activity is too niche to do (Image via Rockstar Games)

Many minor sports like tennis and golf are seldom used in GTA Online. However, Arm Wrestling is even more forgotten compared to those two. It's not particularly interesting to watch, and this sport is even more niche than tennis and golf in the real world.

Arm Wrestling is more repetitive than the other aforementioned two sports in terms of controls. As far as this singular feature goes, you can get a small amount of RP participating in it, but good luck getting another player to play with you (let alone do multiple rounds).