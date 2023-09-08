Top 5 RPG mods for GTA 5 in 2023

Mods have the capacity to completely change the way GTA 5 is meant to be played. Since this game has been around for almost 10 long years, some individuals might have started to find its content a little stale. However, mods can add a lot of freshness to this title's gameplay. The game's incredibly talented community has created tons of these extensions, ranging from character models to entirely new maps.

Additionally, some mods can even add RPG (role-playing game) elements to this title. While Grand Theft Auto games are typically not RPG-centric, they do feature a few similar mechanics. For fans of that gaming genre, here are the top five role-playing-game mods for GTA 5 in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. The following items have been ranked based on how much content they offer.

Farming Life Project and 4 other top RPG mods for GTA 5 in 2023

5) LS Life

mcal9909's LS Life mod for GTA 5 lets players roleplay as drug dealers. Their objective is to sell drugs and increase their reputation on the streets. This mod is pretty detailed and includes tons of interesting features such as rival drug dealers, stash vehicles, stash houses, and more.

Players can even hire rival dealers by offering the right amount of money to them. In fact, customers might also volunteer to work for you occasionally. One of the things that best showcases the creator's attention to detail is when the in-game character struggles to sprint when carrying too many items.

4) LSPD First Response

Rockstar Games did not include Vigilante missions in GTA 5, which disappointed a lot of the fans. Fortunately, several mods add these quests to it, and LSPD First Response is arguably the best one to do so. It allows players to roleplay as cops, adding a completely new dimension to Rockstar's 2013 release.

Engaging with criminals in high-speed chases and shootouts are two primary activities one can participate in in this mod. Another major point of gameplay in this offering is carrying out investigations as well as negotiations.

Interestingly, players can even choose to roleplay as corrupt officers, allowing them to get away with crimes they committed.

3) Farming Life Project

Those on the lookout for relaxing gameplay, far away from the criminal underworld of Los Santos, will find this Farming Life Project mod a great fit. Created by Sakis25, it lets players live the life of a farmer in Grand Theft Auto 5.

It includes simplistic yet enjoyable mini-games such as plowing fields and harvesting crops. Farming Life Project is, therefore, an entirely unique way to experience a game that will soon turn 10 years old.

Notably, Rockstar Games will celebrate this major milestone via a special event in the upcoming GTA Online weekly update, which will also introduce the Bravado Hotring Hellfire.

2) Grand Theft Space

Grand Theft Space is one of the most creative and expansive RPG mods for GTA 5. It allows players to explore outer space using a makeshift rocket, enabling gamers to leave Earth and land on other planets. However, they will have to battle extraterrestrial forces while exploring these uncharted space territories.

The gameplay in this mod is quite reminiscent of Bethesda's Starfield — a recently released space adventure game — to some degree. Hence, those yet to experience Starfield can have a somewhat similar experience in GTA 5 by installing the Grand Theft Space mod.

1) GTA RPG

LogicSpawn and sakimi's GTA RPG mod is arguably the best means of getting the classic RPG experience in Grand Theft Auto 5. It offers a progressive EXP system; RNG item and loot mechanic; as well as skill trees and upgrades, which are an essential aspect in any role-playing game.

Even the NPCs get dynamic dialogues in this mod, enhancing this game's immersion. All menus, inventories, and skills have dedicated buttons and are pretty easy to access. In a nutshell, this RPG mod is a great way of enjoying this same old game while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : Have you modded GTA 5 before? Yes No 0 votes