Top 5 things for beginners in GTA Online this week (Sep 8 to Sep 13)

The latest weekly update in GTA Online has the player base excited as Rockstar Games officially teased the 10th-anniversary celebration of the game next week. However, the new offers and discounts also piqued players' interest as the gaming studio has been constantly providing great deals for the past few weeks. While veterans are already engaged in extracting the most benefits, beginners are perplexed about where to start.

This article lists the top five things that every GTA Online beginner must take advantage of between September 8, 2023, to September 13, 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 beginner-friendly deals to grab in GTA Online this week

5) Armored Trucks event

The Armored Trucks is a returning event in the game, and Rockstar Games has temporarily increased its benefits for all players. The mission is exactly the same as the Story Mode, and new players can also do it easily. While on regular days, you can earn $25,000 per truck, this week, it is offering double the amount.

Therefore, beginners who are low on funds should definitely take part in this event this week to fill their bank balance. The event spawns in designated Armored Truck locations in GTA Online, and you must be nearby and on the street to trigger it.

4) Junk Energy Skydives

The Junk Energy Skydives missions are a great way to make money as a beginner in GTA Online. However, you can earn even more this week with the double money reward. Every day, you can complete 10 skydives that offer $5,000 each (standard amount). By completing all 10 missions of the day, you can earn an extra $50,000.

Moreover, if you complete them all with gold medals, you’ll get an additional $50,000. These figures have doubled after the latest GTA Online weekly update, making the missions more lucrative. New players can also farm RP and rank up quickly by playing the missions.

3) Dinka Kanjo SJ

This week, the multiplayer game is offering the Dinka Kanjo SJ at a flat 40% discount. It is one of the best drift cars in GTA Online, and if you love stunt driving and want to show off your drifting skills, the Kanjo SJ is a must-buy this week.

While it has a simple, rounded design, you can customize it extensively and change the looks completely. The Kanjo SJ usually costs $1,370,000 and $1,027,500 (discounted price). However, you can get it at a much lower price this week.

2) Railgun

The Railgun is one of the rarest weapons in GTA Online that also has the potential to reappear in Grand Theft Auto 6. In the current multiplayer game, you can acquire it from the Gun Van store, which is notorious for changing its catalog every week. Fortunately, you can buy the weapon this week with a 20% discount.

It is a futuristic weapon that usually costs GTA$ 657,000. The Railgun is very effective against most of the heavy vehicles. You can one-shot NPCs as well as other players and can also blow up nearby vehicles. Every new player must acquire the Railgun as soon as possible, as it is super effective against pesky griefers.

1) MTL Brickade 6x6/Acid Lab

The MTL Brickade 6x6 is one of the best vehicles to own in the game. It comes with a pre-installed business, the Acid Lab, which is one of the best solo ventures in GTA Online.

You can get the truck and the Acid Lab for free, but you must complete the six First Dose missions. If you don’t want to play the missions, you can directly buy the vehicle from Warstock Cache & Carry at a 40% discount this week. This is one of the best businesses for new players in GTA Online. You can also use it as a safe commuting vehicle in public lobbies.

