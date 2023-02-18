Toundra Panthere vs BF Weevil Custom in GTA Online: Detailed comparison

The Toundra Panthere was recently added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update. Many more vehicles like the Broadway, the Tahoma Coupe, and the 300R were a part of the release as well.

But there's one muscle car that players have glorified since its release in the Criminal Enterprises DLC update. The BF Weevil Custom is an example of sheer speed, performance, and elegance in driving.

This article covers a detailed comparison of the Toundra Panthere and the BF Weevil Custom over the following factors:

Price Speed and acceleration Handling and braking Design

Is Toundra Panthere better or BF Weevil Custom? Price, features, and more compared in GTA Online

1) Price

The Toundra Panthere can be purchased for a price of $2,170,000 from Legendary Motorsports. This sports car is definitely overpriced, compared to others in the same class.

The BF Weevil Custom can be purchased for a price of $1,850,000. The original BF Weevil needs to be bought for $870,000 and then modified into the Weevil Custom at Benny's Original Motor Works for an extra cost of $980,000.

In terms of price, the BF Weevil Custom is cheaper than the Panthere.

2) Speed and acceleration

One of the main factors that a car is judged on is its speed and its acceleration. Note that the top speeds and lap times provided in the following section were tested diagnostically and structured by famous GTA YouTuber, Broughy1322.

The Panthere has a top speed of 122.5 mph (197.3 kmph) when it's fully upgraded. Its lap time is 1:06.133, lagging 6.6 seconds behind the top sports car in GTA Online, the Itali GTO. The acceleration score is estimated to be 86.55, as per the data.

The Weevil Custom has a top speed of 137.5 mph (221.3 kmph) when it's fully upgraded. Its lap time is 1:05.365, leading only 1.9 seconds ahead of the second-best muscle car, the Buffalo STX. The acceleration score is estimated to be 84.38, as per the data.

There is a small differential in the acceleration scores of both the vehicles, but overall, the Weevil Custom is a much faster car than the Panthere.

3) Handling and braking

GTA Online players have reported the Panthere does not have perfect handling, despite Rockstar Games giving it a score of 100 for the said stat. The vehicle has difficulty cornering and needs to decrease its speed to take a hard turn. Its braking is rated the lowest compared to its speed, acceleration, and handling, with a score of 28.

Concerning the Weevil Custom, there is a little difficulty in handling and braking, with scores of 63.86 and 25.83, respectively. This car is very fast but despite its lighter body weight, it can't beat the Panthere in handling and braking.

4) Design

The Panthere is based on a real-life model, the 2017 Alpine A110. It's a sports class, rear-wheel-drive car with a seven-gear system. It's notable that its design in GTA Online bears resemblance to the Porsche 911, with a leaner look and focus on lowering drag. The interior isn't much impressive, but the overall body architecture is ravishing.

The Weevil custom is based on the Volkswagen (VW) Beetle Ratrod, a customized render of the original VW Beetle modified to look and perform like an American hotrod.

The five-gear muscle vehicle has lower ground clearance, high suspension, and fine aerodynamics. The fenders are removed because of the larger wheels. This car is a beast in races and has been celebrated for the past few months.

In terms of design, the Panthere deserves applause because of its leaner look and less component-based architecture.

Both cars are great for city races. The Weevil Custom has a bigger advantage in the countryside and off-road races, but the Panthere has the potential to dominate those in the city.

Overall, the BF Weevil Custom is an uber-glorified muscle car that has claimed its name in GTA Online's history books. It is unbeaten in top speed, acceleration, and performance.

