Fans keep asking for GTA 6 trailer on Twitter as fake leaks continue

GTA 6 has been a point of discussion ever since Five came out. It has been almost a decade and all fans know is that the game is in development. The upcoming game in the series has probably become the most anticipated game of all-time by now. Meanwhile, rumors and leaks continue to fuel fans' expectations.

Recently, there have been loads of fake news and rumors regarding the game, which are floating around on social media. Newer fans are confused by numerous fake Reddit posts, Tweets, and YouTube videos. Amidst all this, fans are still expecting a trailer soon.

Fans keep requesting for a GTA 6 trailer

tech studio @techstu54099867 Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



With new graphics modes, improved texture qualities, HDR options and ray tracing, GTA Online Profile migration, and more.



GTA Online also available as a standalone title — free on PS5: GTAV and GTA Online out now for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.With new graphics modes, improved texture qualities, HDR options and ray tracing, GTA Online Profile migration, and more.GTA Online also available as a standalone title — free on PS5: rsg.ms/64aaa39 Where is gta 6 trailer

Rockstar recently launched the Expanded and Enhanced version for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The trailer for that edition came out after the launch of the game. Fans are taking every chance available to ask Rockstar about the GTA 6 trailer. There has been a lot of hype behind the same in this particular week since Take Two Interactive (Rockstar's parent company) had an investors meet. In the past, the company has made important announcements in and around this time.

. @TheFinisher1235 So, @NEWSLEAKSGTAS , where's that GTA 6 trailer you said that was supposedly gonna release today? So, @NEWSLEAKSGTAS, where's that GTA 6 trailer you said that was supposedly gonna release today?

The hype train is chugging ahead with full steam and loads of fake leakers have boarded it. Most of them posted stuff that hinted at a trailer drop yesterday or today. Most fans are questioning the leakers, who are nowhere to be seen at the moment.

Buzby Gaming @BuzbyGaming @RockstarGames Can we just get a countdown clock to the GTA 6 trailer? like every other gta game... even if it's months and Months away. just so everyone don't get hyped on Twitter everytime it's trending. @RockstarGames Can we just get a countdown clock to the GTA 6 trailer? like every other gta game... even if it's months and Months away. just so everyone don't get hyped on Twitter everytime it's trending.

A Twitter user, Buzby Gaming, also suggested that Rockstar could use a countdown timer for the GTA 6 trailer. This would keep the fake rumors and leaks in check irrespective of when the trailer comes out. The timer would also not create unrealistic expectations in the minds of fans.

OGoku _X20 @OgokuX @TheKingCranee Why is GTA 6 trending with no TRAILER OF GTA 6!!!! @TheKingCranee Why is GTA 6 trending with no TRAILER OF GTA 6!!!!😂😂😂😡😡

Take-Two Interactive's quarterly investor call has resulted in GTA 6 trending again. Most fans were expecting a trailer and not just requests for one. Rockstar staying silent is adding fuel to the fire and that is why fake posts are getting so much undeserved attention.

At this point in time, leakers and their leaks have become synonymous with jokes. Phrases like 'Dude trust me' are used as sources in hilarious tweets to flame the leakers. Fake leaks span all aspects of the upcoming game, from maps to protagonists, and now the trailer.

Ralle - GTA Rumors & Speculation @ralle_man Take Two needs to do something against these GTA 6 trailer ads that scammers are putting on youtube. They bad for both their economy and their fans safety... Please @RockstarGames do something Take Two needs to do something against these GTA 6 trailer ads that scammers are putting on youtube. They bad for both their economy and their fans safety... Please @RockstarGames do something 🙏

Not long ago, numerous gamers were bombarded with fake GTA 6 ads on YouTube. The ads were made using footage from multiple games. The company has not issued a statement on them as well, and this has left fans bewildered.

Gaming Detective @ilovegaming134 @hitmanbill89



And they dodged the question regarding GTA 6 when they were asked about it. @SKizzleAXE There was never supposed to be a trailer I'm not sure where you heard that, there was supposed to be Take Two investor call and it happened earlierAnd they dodged the question regarding GTA 6 when they were asked about it. @hitmanbill89 @SKizzleAXE There was never supposed to be a trailer I'm not sure where you heard that, there was supposed to be Take Two investor call and it happened earlierAnd they dodged the question regarding GTA 6 when they were asked about it.

A few industry insiders and OG fans squashed the expectations by speaking the truth. In reality, neither Rockstar nor Take-Two have said anything about a GTA 6 trailer coming out this week. It is just that fans were expecting one, and that's about it. An investor call was supposed to take place and it's over. Apparently, when asked about the upcoming game, they decided to look elsewhere.

In conclusion, it is best to wait for an official word from either Rockstar or Take-Two. The trailer/teaser will most likely be revealed by Rockstar before Take-Two. Fans should just hold on a little longer and not pay attention to the clout chasing fake news leakers. This is the only way to shut them down.

Edited by Mayank Shete