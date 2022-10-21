UFOs in GTA Online might be tied to a GTA 6 reveal

The hype for GTA 6's reveal reached a new height this month as Rockstar Games has a history of revealing trailers, teasers, and announcements for new projects in October.

This, combined with rumors claiming that the UFO Sightseeing event introduced by Rockstar Games for the Halloween season is related to this highly anticipated GTA title's release, has effectively reignited the fanbase's excitement.

However, if there are GTA fans that are still clueless about this development, then this article will provide them will all of the information they need. They should also keep in mind that nothing related to this theory has been officially verified yet, so take all of the information about this topic with a grain of salt.

Rockstar Games may have been hinting at GTA 6's reveal with the UFO sightseeing event

The entire speculation about the UFO Sightseeing event being somehow connected to GTA 6's reveal goes back to November of last year when Twitter user Kristy Clauldron shared the aforementioned tweet

In the tweet, they shared a mysterious picture of an unidentified house with a UFO in the sky found in the Lil' Probe Inn in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas' remastered edition.

This image was found by GTA Forum users who were discussing the origins of this mysterious house, as its design did not resemble any of the houses present in any of the previous GTA games.

This image was also found on a wall filled with UFO pictures that were present in an alien-themed inn, so everyone assumed that it was some kind of easter egg.

But when players started analyzing the image in question in a more detailed fashion, they discovered that the design of the house resembled homes situated in the City of Miami.

This discovery kicked off the theory that this image is a screenshot of a house from Grand Theft Auto 6 as during that time many players were predicting the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title to take place in Vice City, which is directly based on Miami.

The rumor gained credibility after the GTA 6 leak which showed glimpses of a map similar to Vice City

Certain events that developed after this rumor have made it seem legit in the eyes of many fans, such as the massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leak that happened in August. Players found that the upcoming game has a high chance of taking place in the modern iteration of Vice City.

This validated many players' previous suspicion that the image of the mysterious house from the Grand Theft Auto San Andreas remastered version is a secret screenshot from Grand Theft Auto 6.

Thus, this supposed confirmation, combined with the UFO hunting event, which according to fans is a direct reference to that image as it also had UFOs on it, has increased expectations of seeing some sort of Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal at the end of the event.

Finally, the most credible reason why players believe that this UFO event is tied to Grand Theft Auto 6, is a specific post made by popular Rockstar Games informer Tez2 on a discussion thread on Grand Theft Auto forums.

According to him, Rockstar Games may upload a background update containing a reference to Vice City and data miners will only be able to find these files when the update itself goes live. Thus, all of these reasons have convinced many fans that something related to Grand Theft Auto 6 will be revealed.

