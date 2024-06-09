5 underrated features in GTA Online that deserve some attention before GTA 6

GTA Online has countless underrated features that don't get as much attention as they deserve, so we're looking at some of them before GTA 6 comes out. These can range from minor features meant for immersion, like showering, to an added advantage of an existing property, such as the Office Garage letting you make Benny's conversions.

Grand Theft Auto Online has received tons of content updates over the years, and some of them have added plenty of quality-of-life features. The base game itself has also had some decent useful features from the very beginning. So, without further ado, here are some underrated features in GTA Online that players should make the most of before GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

Trending

5 underrated features in GTA Online you should know about before GTA 6

1) Showering

Showering seems like an irrelevant feature that is there just for immersion, but it has some actual use as well. If your character gets injured in Grand Theft Auto Online, they'll have some visible injuries such as bulletholes and blood on their clothes.

Now, if you're trying to look cool, this is an obvious bummer, and here's when showering comes in handy. Just take a shower in one of your properties, and you'll be clean in no time. This is one of the best underrated features in GTA Online when it comes to making your character look presentable.

Also Read: When to expect official GTA 6 pictures

2) Bulletproof helmets

Clothing in Grand Theft Auto Online isn't always purely cosmetic. Some clothing items, like bulletproof helmets, actually work like they're supposed to. In this case, your character's head will be more protected if they're wearing these. All combat helmets have similar defensive capabilities, so you can choose whichever you like.

This also goes to show that these helmets aren't just exorbitantly priced without any reason. However, they're not entirely bulletproof, and instead, are bullet-resistant only to a certain extent. This is one of those hidden underrated features in GTA Online that many players might not know about.

Also Read: Should GTA 6 fans expect trailer 2 at Xbox Showcase 2024?

3) Assistant can retrieve impounded vehicles

The police can be quite annoying in Grand Theft Auto Online, especially when you're trying to do a sell mission. Now, in case your character gets arrested or wasted during a police pursuit, there's another feature that will bug you: the vehicle that you were traveling in during the pursuit gets impounded.

Thankfully, retrieving your impounded car doesn't have to be that annoying, as one of the most useful underrated features in GTA Online can be used instead. Just call your CEO Office Assistant and select the "Recover vehicle from Impound" option for $1,000.

Also Read: Top 5 weapons in GTA Online before Summer Update 2024

4) Spectate other players with a TV

Spectating other players can be entertaining (Image via GTA Wiki || Rockstar Games)

The TV in Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5 have some great shows like Republican Space Rangers, Princess Robot Bubblegum, and so on. Surprisingly, one of the underrated features in GTA Online involves the TV, as you can use it to spectate other players in your session.

There are various camera angles and filters, such as one where it seems like the news media is covering the targeted player's activities.

Also Read: Best businesses to own before Summer Update 2024

5) Office garage can do Benny's conversions

All Office Garages have the same benefits (Image via Rockstar Games)

The CEO Office garage is often considered one of the best garages in Grand Theft Auto Online, owing to its large capacity and aesthetic design. Now, one of the most useful features in GTA Online that make this such a coveted garage is the Custom Auto Shop.

It lets you modify all 60 vehicles stored at the Office garage, and one of the customizations available is the official Benny's conversion for all eligible vehicles.

Also Read: Grand Theft Auto Online Bounty Hunter business

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback