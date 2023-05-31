5 underrated GTA San Andreas missions that bring the best out of CJ

GTA San Andreas has nearly a hundred missions, some of which are underrated. This type of content can bring out the best of CJ. More often than not, CJ helps his friends and family out with whatever issue they're having. As far as "underrated" goes, any mission that is enjoyable or passable yet not spoken of highly will count for this list.

There are a ton of candidates for this type of article, so the following entries won't be ranked in any particular order. This list is also applicable to GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition since that remaster has an identical story and most of the same gameplay.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Madd Dogg's Rhymes and other highly underrated GTA San Andreas missions that highlight CJ's strengths

1) Sweet's Girl

Players never see Sweet's girl after saving her and Sweet (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's very rare for players to need to eliminate some Grove Street Families members for the sake of a mission, especially when it doesn't involve Big Smoke. Sweet's Girl involves CJ looking for Sweet, only to get a phone call from the man himself. Some Seville Boulevard Gang members (a set within the GSF) attack CJ for seeing a girl there.

CJ defeats the Seville Boulevard Gang members and escorts Sweet and his girl back to his sibling's place. This GTA San Andreas mission is underrated since it's not nearly as memorable as some other options since the gameplay is rather standard, and there aren't any amazing quotes.

It is worth highlighting since it explores the underutilized GSF tensions between the sets. Also, it's nice to see Carl Johnson stick up for his brother, no matter the situation.

2) Madd Dogg's Rhymes

You can also hide in the shade in this GTA San Andreas mission (Image via GTA Wiki)

CJ is a true friend to OG Loc, as he is more than willing to invade a notable celebrity's home and steal a rhyme book for him. Interestingly, Carl Johnson has to undo all this work once he partners up with Madd Dogg near the end of GTA San Andreas's storyline.

Madd Dogg's Rhymes is pretty fun to do since it involves stealth, giving players a rare opportunity to use a knife to rack up some kills. They will also be exploring a unique interior that definitely stands out from the rest of the game.

3) Madd Dogg

He will pace back and forth on the roof for a bit, giving the player ample time to get the appropriate vehicle to save him (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some of OG Loc's missions have driven Madd Dogg to consider suicide. CJ has no real reason to save him, as he is the reason Madd Dogg lost everything. Nobody is paying Carl Johnson to rescue the falling rapper, yet the lack of an incentive doesn't matter here.

Carl Johnson still saves Madd Dogg, which sparks the revival of the rapper's career. Some players might hate this task due to a glitch where Madd Dogg jumps way too early. Nonetheless, that bug doesn't happen to everybody, and it's easy to underrate this mission.

4) Reuniting the Families

This mission also involves the GSF set storyline (Image via GTA Wiki)

This memorable mission involves CJ, Sweet, Ryder, and Big Smoke going to the Jefferson Motel to meet with the other GSF sets. The latter two characters bail once LSPD and SWAT arrive, but Carl Johnson doesn't care. He goes to save Sweet and has a very memorable shootout with the cops there.

What most gamers will likely remember is the subsequent chase sequence where the GSF boys escape law enforcement. One cop gets torn apart by a helicopter's blade, and the gang crashes through a Sprunk billboard to reveal a message indicative of classic Rockstar humor.

5) New Model Army

Many GTA San Andreas players hate Zero's RC missions, often because they wouldn't have mastered the aerial controls by this point in the game. Of everything that Zero can assign to the player, New Model Army is probably the most underrated mission from a fun perspective.

Gamers essentially use an RC Goblin to remove some hazards so Zero can drive to Berkley's base. The time limit is generous, meaning there isn't too much pressure involved. Smart GTA San Andreas players will remove Berkley's forces while Zero is blockaded.

It is amusing that CJ is willing to help Zero duke it out in a nerdy board game, considering all the crimes that the former character has committed thus far.

