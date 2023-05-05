5 unique features GTA 6 should bring from GTA 5 mods

GTA 6 is currently in development, and the gaming community is eagerly awaiting a first look at the official gameplay. While Rockstar Games has maintained complete secrecy about the game's development process, fans continue to anticipate it and offer suggestions about what they want from the game. Many of them are also hoping that the developers incorporate modded GTA 5 features natively. INTER, a popular YouTuber, created a dedicated video to discuss certain game-enhancing mods.

Their video mentioned several intriguing features that the current game lacks natively that can be added in with mods. Fans also agreed with the majority of the suggestions and urged Rockstar to include them in the next game. This article lists five distinct modded features that GTA 6 should include.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Ragdoll physics, ray tracing, and three other modded features that GTA 6 should include natively

1) Dense vegetation

One of the biggest differences between Grand Theft Auto 5's trailer and released gameplay was the amount of vegetation Rockstar reduced in the latter. While the trailers showed dense vegetation with various types of trees, the actual game lacks them significantly. However, the Lively World Expansion mod restores this feature to the game.

Most fans believe that the developers had to reduce vegetation due to technological limitations. However, given the current state of video game worlds, Rockstar Games can easily include dense and varying vegetation in the GTA 6 map.

2) Ray tracing

Ray tracing is a popular feature in modern video games, and most AAA titles include native support for it. Rockstar Games also included it in Grand Theft Auto 5 for the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. However, PC players must continue to rely on ReShade tools to add ray tracing to the game.

Many fans want the developers to include ray tracing as a native GTA 6 feature since it brings life-like lighting and shadows to the gaming world, creating an immersive experience. Current hardware is also capable of running it smoothly, making it a must-have feature.

3) RPG elements

Roleplaying is one of the most popular gaming concepts, with several GTA 5 RP servers attracting thousands of players and views. Rockstar included some of these in the current multiplayer game, but fans want more in the single-player version of the next title.

RPG elements provide an enjoyable diversion from the game's hectic pace. Most of them are regular activities that players can do in the game to pass the time. GTA 6 is expected to have a massive open-world map, and fans want Rockstar to include a plethora of side activities and customization options that cater to roleplaying.

4) Ragdoll physics

While Grand Theft Auto 4 is considered the pinnacle of ragdoll physics in the franchise, the current game dismisses the feature in favor of pre-recorded motions. Ragdoll physics adds realism to the game by incorporating real-time impact effects.

PC players have to rely on the Euphoria Ragdoll Overhaul mod for GTA 5 to get the same results. While most fans do not want Grand Theft Auto 4-esque ragdoll physics in the upcoming game, Rockstar should include a more refined experience. Some players have also requested an improved driving experience in the game, which can also benefit from ragdoll physics.

5) Dispatch system

The dispatch system of Grand Theft Auto 5 is very repetitive and makes no sense at times. Whether you kill an NPC in a crowded place or at the top of an isolated mountain, the police will automatically spawn near you and then forget your crime once you’re out of their bounds.

Many fans are demanding an overhaul of the wanted level system, similar to the Dispatch of Variety mod, in the next game. Previous GTA 6 leaks revealed an improved dispatch system, which delighted the player base. However, Rockstar Games has a history of disappointing fans by dropping intriguing features before the official release of a game. As such, they are eagerly awaiting any updates or announcements about an improved dispatch system in GTA 6.

