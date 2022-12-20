The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has introduced numerous gameplay changes to GTA Online, and more are on the way. Rockstar Games divided the DLC content into two chapters, with the first released on December 13, 2022.

While the rumored "Last Dose" missions have piqued the interest of the Grand Theft Auto community, a sizable portion of the player base is also interested in Downtown Cab. Co. taxi missions.

Taxi missions will give the game a refreshingly new feel. While they were a prominent source of petty cash in previous Grand Theft Auto games, the feature has been unavailable in GTA Online. However, the inclusion of these iconic missions has left fans speculating about similar additions in the multiplayer game.

This article discusses what fans have to say about the side missions in GTA Online.

Fans want Firefighter, Vigilante, Paramedic, and other side missions in GTA Online following Los Santos Drug Wars update

On December 14, 2022, popular GTA YouTuber GhillieMaster shared a tweet speculating about adding side missions from 3D Universe Grand Theft Auto games to GTA Online.

Nick @GhillieYT Wonder if we'll see the Vigilante, Firefighter, and Paramedic missions come to GTA Online at some point if we got the taxi missions in this update. Imagine unlocking the paramedic outfit if you deliver 50 patients or something in one run.

This came after Rockstar Games announced the inclusion of taxi missions in the game as Downtown Cab. Co. business. While the missions have been available in Story Mode since its launch, the studio will allow online players to access them after nine years.

The 3D Universe games include several side missions that one can complete at their convenience. These missions have different goals and methods for achieving them. They also provide unique rewards for meeting the required targets.

After introducing numerous futuristic elements such as flying bikes, flying cars, futuristic weapons, and more, developers took a subtle approach with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC by introducing "believable" elements. This also led GTA fans to anticipate that Rockstar might consider including the Firefighter, Vigilante, and Paramedic missions in future DLC updates.

A user named Sebastian proposed a pilot mission concept that will give the game a new flavor.

Sebastian  @zipiol

flying ppl between airports. NPCs and online players for bonus tips. @GhillieYT airport pilot!

Another user, ReadyDriverOne, proposed their concept of the Vigilante mission that will intrigue many GTA Online players.

ReadyDriverOne @ReadyDr1verOne @GhillieYT Ngl, vigilante missions using the vigilante and a batman outfit would be 10/10

The next user commented that this would bring back memories of Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

Another user, Dukes_kendrick98, suggested an iconic side mission from Vice City Stories.

Dukes_kendrick98 @Dukeskendrick27 @GhillieYT 100% idea and what about beach patrols from VCS? We need that

User SoraFan23 expressed their enthusiasm for the concept and shared memories of previous Grand Theft Auto games.

SoraFan23 @VanitasFan26 @GhillieYT I would love to see that because that is like what we used to do back in the older GTA games.

User luke5g2 agreed with adding more side missions to Grand Theft Auto Online.

luke5g2 @Luke5g2 @GhillieYT This would be so awesome! I never understood why they didn't have these in from the start!

Brief details about the side missions

Taxi missions

These missions begin by stealing or acquiring a taxi and pressing the appropriate button. Each successful passenger delivery awards players with cash and tips.

Vigilante missions

Players can take on the role of police officers in chasing down and arresting various criminals. While the missions are simple, they become more difficult over time.

Firefighter missions

These missions require players to extinguish various burning vehicles scattered across the map within the allotted time.

Paramedic missions

Players can act as paramedic workers and save injured NPCs scattered across the map.

Pizza delivery missions

Players can deliver pizzas to various customers and earn money with each delivery.

