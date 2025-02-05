“We'll know if GTA 6 is still scheduled for Fall 2025”: Fans expect some news about Grand Theft Auto 6's release status today

The exact GTA 6 release date is still a mystery at the time of writing. Rockstar revealed the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title back in 2023, citing 2025 as the year of its release. Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, then narrowed down the launch window to Fall 2025. However, it’s been a long time since fans have heard anything about the game, thus raising concerns about its release being delayed.

Now, Take-Two Interactive has another Earnings Call event scheduled for today, February 6, 2025, and fans are expecting some news about the game’s release status. A member of the Grand Theft Auto community, Liam (@billsyliamgta), recently posted on X, sharing their expectations from the event:

“We’ll know if GTA 6 is still scheduled for Fall 2025 – at least for the time being.”

They also shared the timings for today’s Take-Two Interactive Earnings Call — 21:30 GMT (16:30 EST).

Another fan, @xmara_gtax commented on a similar post, expressing their expectations of a Grand Theft Auto 6 delay announcement:

“I guarantee it’s gonna be delayed!! All of us should’ve been prepared for this.”

YouTuber NikTek also recently posted on X, suggesting that they also expect some news related to the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title today:

“If Take Two re-assures that the release date for GTA 6 is still slated for Q3 2025, I’m confident that we wont get any further delays.”

According to them, the marketing for the upcoming game should start in Q2 2025.

Many other fans also contributed to the conversation, and posted their expectations via comments:

A collage of few fan comments on the news (Image via X)

While the first two fans in the aforementioned screenshot simply expect some news, the other two are open to the possibility of a delay.

Earnings Call events generally involve companies talking about their current status and future plans. As such, fans can definitely expect some sort of news related to Grand Theft Auto 6 today. The game is currently scheduled for a Fall 2025 release on the PS5 and the Xbox Series S|X.

While there’s no exact Grand Theft Auto 6 release date available at the moment, the game is likely going to break some records whenever it releases.

GTA 6 will generate $1.3 billion in revenue in 24 hours, predicts Grand Theft Auto 5 actor

A promotional picture of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

In a recent interview on the Fall Damage YouTube channel, GTA 5 actor Ned Luke predicted Grand Theft Auto 6 to generate $1.3 billion in revenue on its launch day. He is betting on the upcoming game to surpass the $800 million revenue (release day) record set by Grand Theft Auto 5.

