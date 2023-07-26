What is the Altruist Cult in GTA 5, and what role does it play in its storyline?

GTA 5 has many cultural and religious groups that live and operate throughout the map. These groups are an integral part of the open world and add to the realism of the in-game location. The Altruist Cult is one of the most active pseudo-religious groups in the State of San Andreas, mostly comprising elderly men. While they live in Blaine County, their operations can be spotted all around the map.

The group also plays an important role in the Grand Theft Auto 5 storyline. Although they are not important for the actual plot, the group is a major roleplayer in all side missions. This article discusses the Altruist Cult and its importance in GTA 5 Story Mode.

Important things to know about the Altruist Cult in GTA 5 Story Mode

The Altruist Cult follows a religion named Altruism. The in-game characters believe that their generation is superior to all and that all other generations after them are responsible for the miseries of the world.

The group lives in a dedicated spot named Altruist Camp, which is situated in the heart of the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness. However, their village is not specifically marked on the GTA 5 map and players must first explore to find it.

The Altruist Camp location in GTA 5 map (Image via Sportskeeda)

The village is situated over a hilltop north of the Raton Canyon, east of Great Ocean Highway, south of Paleto Forest, and west of Mount Chiliad. However, before visiting, GTA 5 players should note that the group members are extremely hostile and will attack and kill anyone who wanders near their territory.

The cult is known to be cannibals and some Strangers and Freaks missions in Grand Theft Auto 5 also reflect the same. Trevor Philips is a known associate of the Altruist Cult and he can deliver certain NPCs to the village for cash.

After the Nervous Ron mission, Trevor gets several free-roam missions where he is tasked with delivering some NPCs to their destination. Rockstar Games gives players two delivery locations, one of which includes the Altruist Camp in Blaine County.

If you deliver the correct NPCs to the camp, you’ll be rewarded with extra money than what those characters would have actually paid. However, delivering the wrong characters could also result in minor disadvantages later in the game.

Once you've delivered four NPCs to the Altruist Camp, the game will trigger a random event called Altruist Cult Shootout where Trevor Philips will be taken as a hostage and he must escape from there after killing all villagers.

It is also worth noting that Trevor is the only protagonist that can interact with the Altruist Cult. Continuing something similar in GTA 6 gameplay is also highly sought by the fans.

